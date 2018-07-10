Netanyahu Questioned Again Over Telecom Corruption Case

Benjamin Netanyahu has been questioned again by police as part of their investigations into a string of corruption allegations involving Israel’s largest telecoms firm, according to media reports.

Police interrogated the Israeli prime minister at his official residence in Jerusalem on Tuesday.

Multiple allegations have resulted in three separate criminal investigations.

In the investigation known as Case 4000, it is alleged that Netanyahu while serving as communications minister between 2014 and 2017, secured regulatory favors worth hundreds of millions of dollars for Bezeq Telecom Israel.

Press TV reports: Netanyahu’s two confidants have been detained on suspicion of promoting regulation worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Bezeq Telecom company.

Authorities allege that Netanyahu awarded regulatory favors to Bezeq Telecom in return for favorable coverage of him and his wife on a news site owned by the company.

Netanyahu held the communications portfolio until last year.

In two other cases, in which police already recommended in February that Netanyahu be charged with bribery, the final decision regarding whether to prosecute the premier rests with the Israeli attorney general.

Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, is also in hot water after being charged with fraud and breach of trust last month over alleged misuse of funds, including allegedly spending nearly $100,000 in official funds for take-out meals supplied by gourmet restaurants to the prime minister’s residence.

So far, partners in Netanyahu’s governing coalition have stood by him, saying they are awaiting the attorney general’s next moves. However, political pressure could mount on Netanyahu to step down if he is charged.

Netanyahu has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, dismissing the accusations as a media witch hunt.