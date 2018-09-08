Netflix: Abortion Is Basis Of American Democracy

The new Netflix documentary “Reversing Roe” hails abortion as one of the main cornerstone’s of American democracy.

In a trailer for the new show based on the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe V. Wade, feminist Gloria Steinem refers to abortion as a “basis of democracy.”

“It’s the basis of democracy that you control your own body,” Steinem says in the Reversing Roe trailer.

Breitbart.com reports: The film, whose executive producer is Eva Longoria, premiered at the 2018 Telluride Film Festival and will be released on Netflix September 13.

In September 2016, Steinem – the founder of Ms.magazine – also said forced childbirth is “the single biggest cause of global warming.”

In a keynote address at a fundraiser for Planned Parenthood in Memphis, Tennessee, Steinem discussed what she viewed as the connections between feminism and anti-racism, and global warming and abortion.

“Why is it that the same people who are against birth control and abortion are also against sex between two women or two men?” Steinem asked her audience, reported the Memphis Flyer. She continued that those people “are against any sex that cannot end in reproduction.”

“Listen, what causes climate deprivation is population,” the radical feminist told Refinery29 the following year. “If we had not been systematically forcing women to have children they don’t want or can’t care for over the 500 years of patriarchy, we wouldn’t have the climate problems that we have. That’s the fundamental cause of climate change.”

In December 2016 – following the election of Donald Trump – Steinem also said she would send the portion of her income tax that would have gone to funding Planned Parenthood directly to the abortion business if the Trump administration stripped its taxpayer funds.

“Come and get me,” she said, reported Reuters. “They come and collect eventually, but it costs them way more to go through the process.”

The trailer of Reversing Roe also features a clip of former Texas state Sen. Wendy Davis, a Democrat who was also an unsuccessful gubernatorial candidate. In 2013, Davis became a media rock star when she donned a pair of pink sneakers and a urinary catheter as she filibustered a Texas bill that would ban abortions past 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Ultimately, the Texas bill was signed into law, but when Davis – who became known by her critics as “Abortion Barbie” – ran for governor, she flip-flopped on key issues she touted earlier, including abortion.

In its 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court invented a right to abortion – though none ever existed in the Constitution.

There are already abortion cases before circuit courts across the country — any of which could reach the Supreme Court as early as next summer. If Kavanaugh is confirmed, he could be the 5th vote to gut Roe and criminalize abortion. #StopKavanaugh https://t.co/G8U5yw4pjs — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) September 7, 2018

Abortion activists claim that – if Kavanaugh is confirmed by the Senate – Roe v. Wade will be reversed.

However, Leonard Leo, an outside adviser to Trump on Supreme Court nominations, has said the fate of Roe v. Wade remains uncertain and that the Left is fear-mongering that Trump’s nominee will overturn the controversial decision.

“We’ve been talking about this for 36 years, going all the way back to the nomination of Sandra O’Connor,” Leo said, according to ABC’s This Week. “And after that 36-year period, we only have a single individual on the court who has expressly said he would overturn Roe. So, I think it’s a bit of a scare tactic and ranks speculation more than anything else.”