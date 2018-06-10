Nevada DNC Sued For Illegally Funnelling Money To Clinton

Nevada’s Democratic Party is being sued for funnelling millions of dollars to the Hillary Clinton campaign during the 2016 election.

According to a complaint filed by Virginia campaign finance attorney Dan Backer with the Federal Election Commission, Hillary Clinton and the DNC attempted to circumvent campaign contribution limits by illegally funnelling money to prop up her failing campaign.

Reviewjournal.com reports: “You had individuals giving $300,000,” Backer said Friday. “They’re not doing it because they care about Nevada’s or Arkansas’ state party. They’re doing it to curry favor with and buy influence with Hillary Clinton.”

Backer said the FEC failed to take action before a required deadline, prompting the lawsuit. Up to 40 state parties could be involved in $84 million worth of money transfers, Backer said.

“This is nothing more than a bogus political stunt feebly designed to distract from vulnerable Republicans’ disastrous agenda,” said Nevada Democratic Party spokeswoman Helen Kalla.

According to records provided by Backer, the Hillary Victory Fund reported transferring more than $1.7 million to the Nevada Democratic Party between December 2015 and November 2016. But the party only reported receiving $146,200, which it transferred to the DNC.

The remaining $1.6 million was sent by the Hillary Victory Fund to the Nevada party and received by the DNC and never appeared on the Nevada party’s reports, Backer said.

Anzalone releases education plan

John Anzalone, a Democrat running in the 4th Congressional District, released a school safety plan that includes hiring social workers and armed resource officers in elementary, middle and high schools.

The high school principal’s 10-point plan focuses on preventing school violence and requiring active shooter training for educators. He proposes using federal funds to harden security infrastructure at schools and to add one social worker to all elementary and middle schools and two workers at high schools.

The plan, according to Anzalone, is “very feasible using federal funds and a lot of common sense.”

Anzalone also proposes placing trained, armed resource officers at all schools. His plan includes launching a marketing campaign to attract qualified mental health professionals and bolstering consequences for students who engage in violence.

News and notes

— The Human Rights Campaign is hosting a get out the vote rally with U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, state Sen. Aaron Ford, Assemblyman Nelson Araujo and congressional candidate Susie Lee. The rally begins 6 p.m. Monday at the Gay and Lesbian Community Center, 401 S. Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas.

— The Republican National Committee and Nevada Republican Party will host get out the vote phone bank from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at 6268 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 105 in Las Vegas.

— The Color of Change PAC endorsed Robert Langford for Clark County District Attorney, saying he is “progressive, reformed-minded and committed to transforming the criminal justice system.”

— The Latino Victory Fund endorsed three Democrats: state Sen. Yvanna Cancela and Assembly candidates Susan Martinez and Selena Torres.