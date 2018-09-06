New Balance Gets Political – Backs President Trump To Revive Economy

As Nike spends millions creating divisive political campaigns while continuing to produce its stock in third-world sweatshops, New Balance continues to support President Trump’s American-made ethos. The Vice President of the sportswear company has even publicly backed the president to continue to revive the American economy.

After President Trump’s election victory, the Vice President of public affairs at New Balance expressed his gratitude that Trump won the election, stating: “The Obama admin turned a deaf ear to us & frankly with President Elect Trump we feel things are going to move in the right direction.“

Wall Street Journal reporter Sara Germano tweeted the quote from the VP, reaffirming New Balance’s objection to Obama’s disastrous plans for a Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), and the company’s support of the Trump Presidency.

While the Boston-based company has not spent millions on a politically divisive campaign to pledge their allegiance to one side or the other, it should come as no surprise that New Balance are backing Trump’s American-made ethos.

New Balance is “the only major American company to make or assemble more than 4 million pairs of athletic footwear per year in the USA,” according to their website. NPD Group shows them leading in both men’s and women’s categories for the independent shoe channel, and second behind UGG brand in children’s.

New Balance remain firmly committed to producing millions of their shoes in the USA, unlike their competitors, who shift production around the world based on where they can find the cheapest labor.

The determination to keep manufacturing in the US has begun to resonate with consumers, too. GQ praises the effort: “Over the years we’ve lauded New Balance’s ability to turn out quality, stylish footwear while maintaining a manufacturing presence in the United States as other brands fled to China, Vietnam and elsewhere.”

According to Forbes: New Balance has updated its image in recent years, promoting its American-made ethos and working with cutting edge streetwear vendors like Kith and Concepts.

Critics of TPP, like New Balance’s VP, argue that Obama’s scuppered trade deal would have made it even more difficult for companies with a US manufacturing base to stay competitive, because the price of foreign imports will inevitably drop.

However, under President Trump, US manufacturing has been given a new lease on life. Jobs are returning to America. The companies who remained loyal to the nation during the lean Obama years should be rewarded with our loyalty.