New FBI Text Messages Prove Obama Lied About Trump-Russia Probe

Newly released FBI text messages sent between Andrew McCabe and Lisa Page prove the Obama White House was involved in the early stages of the Trump-Russia probe, despite Obama’s claims otherwise.

The new FBI texts raise further questions regarding the legitimacy of the Trump-Russia investigation being led by Robert Mueller. President Trump has repeatedly claimed the probe is a politically motivated witch hunt organized by political enemies and now he has further proof to back up these claims.

The embarrassing text messages cap a bad week for the reputations of former Democrat presidents, after the inspector general’s report proved Bill Clinton told a bare-faced lie to the nation when he said his tarmac meeting with then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch was an innocent affair during which they spoke about their grandchildren.

Lisa Page to McCabe: Just called. Apparently the DAG now wants to be there, and the WH wants DOJ to host. So we are setting that up now. We will very much need to get Cohen’s view before we meet with her. Better have him weigh in with her before the meeting.

Lisa Page to McCabe: Hey can you give me a call when you get out? Meeting with the WH counsel is finally set up and I want to talk about timing. Thanks.

Via FOX Business Network: