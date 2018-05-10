New Jersey Residents Who Own Firearms Now Face Eviction

Residents in New Jersey are now banned from owning firearms, and anyone who breaks the controversial new policy will face immediate eviction.

One of the largest housing developers in New Jersey, RPM Development Group, issued the new policy to its millions of tenants this week amid huge backlash from civil rights groups.

Breitbart.com reports: Breitbart News spoke with RPM General Counsel David Steinberg, who confirmed that the policy says, “No one will be permitted to store, or carry a gun or rifle, or any other type of firearm of any kind in the building, or on the grounds.”

The notice goes on to say, “If it is discovered that you do have a firearm of any kind on this property, you will received a Notice to Cease, followed by a Notice to Vacate.”

Under this policy, law-abiding tenants would be unable to carry firearms on property for defense of themselves and their families.

They would also be unable to keep firearms on property for sporting/target shooting events in which they may wish to participate off-property.