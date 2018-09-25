New Kavanaugh Accuser Won George Soros Senior Fellowship In 2003

The latest Brett Kavanaugh accuser, Debbie Ramirez, coincidentally earned a title as a George Soros ‘Senior Fellow’ in 2003.
On Monday, Ramirez publicly accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of exposing his penis at her during a drunken dorm party at Yale in 1983.
Shadolsonshow.com reports: Deborah Ramirez’s steepage in social justice warrior protocol was so ubiquitously undertaken that it earned her a 2003 mention as ‘Senior Fellow’ by George Soros’ Open Society Initiative.
The George Soros hits just keep coming and coming.
Earlier this week we learned that original Brett Kavanaugh accuser and Holton Arms profligate party girl, Christine Blasey-Ford was being given legal guidance and God knows what else by attorney Debra Katz, a prolific Democrat donor who also serves as Vice-Chair of the “Project on Government Oversight,” an organizational entity funded directly by, Open Societies Initiative. As is so often the case in matters of destroying humanity.
All roads lead to Soros.
Such news is no surprise for informed patriots and acolytes of the modern transcendence of left-right paradigm who’ve grown accustomed to learning that the real contest is always, globalist versus nation state, or in recent years, Donald Trump versus every establishment loyalist he beat who has either been threatened, bribed or cajoled into selling out the United States to a future of Soros Utopian Death or Chinese hegemony, whichever comes first.
Click here and scroll down to ‘Senior Justice Senior Fellows’ to find Deborah Ramirez listed proudly among George’s fecund fungi of demon spores, ready to burst forth into the world delivering cultural carnage and the end of national sovereignty by whatever politically manipulative means necessary.
Here we go again….
