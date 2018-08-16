New Mexico Terror Compound Mysteriously Destroyed By Authorities

The compound in New Mexico, where five extremists were training children to commit school shootings, has been mysteriously destroyed by authorities.

The destruction of the site came after a court order was issued allowing for the seizure of a stolen trailer. According to NBC News, not only has the trailer been torn apart, but the underground tunnel where the remains of an unidentified young boy were found has been buried in rubble, surrounded by bullets.

Oxygen.com reports: Earlier this month, 11 starving children ranging in age from 1 to 15 were rescued from the same location, which has now been identified as an alleged training ground for young school shooters, prosecutors say.

Siraj Wahhaj, 39, the father of Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj―the toddler police believe was found dead on the property―was arrested along with four other adults.

Prosecutors believe the young boy died during a ritual ceremony to cast out demons. The child reportedly suffered from seizures and could not walk to due to severe medical issues. He was 3 years old when he went missing in December.

All five adults are each facing 11 counts of felony child abuse for the filthy conditions that the 11 children were found in earlier this month. The compound reportedly had no electricity, water, or plumbing.

The rescued children were swiftly taken into protective custody.

On Monday, in a shocking move, state District Judge Sarah Backus decided to grant bail to three defendants arrested in the compound raid, arguing that prosecutors failed to present any evidence about the children’s health or welfare. She said prosecutors decided to focus on the weaponry at the compound instead, USA Today reports.

Backus set the defendants’ bail at $20,000 each. Lucas Morton, Subhannah Wahhaj and Hujrah Wahhaj are awaiting a possible release.

Outrage ensued over the decision, and the courthouse was forced into lockdown after threats of violence, Reuters reports .

Siraj Wahhaj will remain in jail pending a warrant for his arrest in Georgia for the alleged abduction of his son.