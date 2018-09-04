New World Order Stooge John Kerry Hints At 2020 Run

New World Order stooge and failed presidential candidate John Kerry has hinted at plans for a potential 2020 run.

In an interview with Margaret Brennan of “Face The Nation,” Kerry warned “we are in a moment of crisis for our country. The world is in a moment of crisis.”

When asked directly if he would consider running against President Trump in 2020, Kerry hinted that he sees himself as somebody who could save the nation.

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: “Talking about 2020 right now is a total distraction and waste of time,” he said.

“What we need to do is focus on 2018. We need to win back the confidence of the country to move in a better direction, and to do it in sensible ways.”

Again, like a good politician, Kerry was short on details. He did reveal some of his concrete plans to Brennan, though.

“I’m going to continue to be an activist,” he said. “I’m going to continue to fight.”

Kerry was Secretary of State under President Barack H. Obama, and is now infamous for his role in constructing the disastrous Iran deal, where the radical Islamic nation verbally promised to denuclearize in exchange for billions of dollars in U.S. cash.

President Donald J. Trump is working to right the ship in the Middle East and clean up the mess that Kerry and his globalist pals left behind.