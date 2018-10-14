Newt Gingrich: ‘All Muslims Who Believe in Sharia Must Be Deported’

All practicing Muslims who believe in sharia law should be deported from the United States, according to Newt Gingrich who says “Western civilization is in a war” and “sharia is incompatible with Western civilization.”

The former speaker of the House outlined his thoughts to Sean Hannity on Fox, stating that the time has come to be “blunt and direct”.

“So let me start with where I’m coming from, and let me be as blunt and direct as I can be,” Gingrich began. “Western civilization is in a war. We should frankly test every person here who is of a Muslim background, and if they believe in Sharia, they should be deported. Sharia is incompatible with Western civilization. Modern Muslims who have given up Sharia, glad to have them as citizens. Perfectly happy to have them next door.

“We need to be fairly relentless about defining who our enemies are. Anybody who goes on a website favoring ISIS or al Qaeda or other terrorist groups, that should be a felony, and they should go to jail.“