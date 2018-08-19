Nigel Farage Launches ‘Leave Means Leave’ Brexit Campaign

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage has launched a new ‘Leave Means Leave’ Brexit campaign, aimed at preventing the government from betraying the British people.

“I pledge my absolute and total support to ‘Leave Means Leave’ and will go back on the road to campaign,” Farage tweeted Friday.

“Over the last few months, scores of people have stopped me in the street to ask: ‘When are you coming back?’ Well now you have your answer: I’m back.”

Infowars.com reports: Farage is hitting the road to challenge UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s “soft” Brexit proposal which he characterized as a “cowardly sell-out.”

May’s proposal would see the UK retaining close economic ties with the European Union, including regulations and border controls that would be dictated by Brussels.

“It is now beyond doubt that the political class in Westminster and many of their media allies do not accept the EU referendum result,” Farage wrote in The Telegraph.

“[I]t is equally clear to me that, unless challenged, these anti-democrats will succeed in frustrating the result.”

“Well, I’ve had enough of their lies, deceit and treachery. The time has come to teach them a lesson — one that they will never forget,” he warned.