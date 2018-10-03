NRA: Kavanaugh Is Our Last Chance To Protect Second Amendment

The NRA has warned that Brett Kavanaugh is America’s final chance to defend the Second Amendment once and for all.

On Tuesday, the gun rights organization tweeted an ad explaining why confirming Brett Kavanaugh will protect the freedom that protects all others.

The ad features NRA-ILA executive director Chris Cox discussing your “right to defend yourself and your family with a firearm in your own home.”

Breitbart.com reports: He stresses the current situation on the Court–four Supreme Court justices believe that right exists and four do not. He then explains that Kavanaugh will be the fifth vote in favor of your right to self-defense.

Cox says, “This is our opportunity to protect the one freedom that guarantees all the others. The freedom that makes America different from every other country on earth. The Second Amendment is at stake, America is at stake.”

Every law-abiding gun owner needs to contact their senator to tell them to confirm #Kavanaugh. #SCOTUS currently has 4 anti-gun justices and 4 pro-gun justices – our #2A rights hang in the balance. Visit https://t.co/Yzb9wsAwkR to contact your senators or call (202) 224 3121. pic.twitter.com/DLAIWv2gIr — NRA (@NRA) October 3, 2018

During his September 5 confirmation hearings, Kavanaugh explained that AR-15s and similar rifles are in “common use” because they are “widely possessed.”

In other words, they fall under District of Columbia v. Heller (2008) “common use” phraseology because millions upon millions are owned and used for sport, hunting, and self-defense.

The NRA ad featuring Chris Cox is accompanied by text urging “every law-abiding gun owner” to contact their Senator to “tell them to confirm Kavanaugh.”

The contact number for the Capitol switchboard is (202)224-3121.