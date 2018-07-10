NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Caught Using Counter Terrorism Plane for Vacations

New York City’s socialist mayor Bill de Blasio has been caught using a state of the art $3 million counter terrorism aircraft purchased by the New York Police Department last year for $3 million to transport him home from personal vacations.

For a far-left Democrat gunning for the presidency, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio sure has his priorities in order.

The same mayor who couldn’t be bothered to stick around his own city last year when a police officer was murdered because he wanted to attend a protest in Europe decided to interrupt an international vacation to return to New York for a ceremony to name a street after the fallen hero.

And to do it, he drafted the use of a high tech $3 million aircraft that’s supposed to be deployed as part of the New York City Police Department’s arsenal against terror.

Western Journal reports: Sure, it seems hypocritical for a man who pretends to believe in equality to be availing himself of a luxury ordinary people could never dream of. He can use a plane no one else has, paid for by everyone else’s money, for his own pleasure, as well as his pursuit of higher office.

But for liberals like de Blasio, it’s just one of the perks of power – and some NYPD officers weren’t happy.

“It is very unusual to go on an international flight to go pick up the mayor,” one source told the New York Post.

“I think it’s excessive, because that wasn’t what that plane was designed to do. It’s designed for counterterrorism measures. To go to Canada to get the mayor? It’s excessive.”

Leave aside the fact that the governor of one of the country’s biggest states decides to go abroad for his vacation – and spend his money outside the country. Not even the blindest Democrat could think it’s a legitimate use of a taxpayer-funded anti-terrorism plane to act as a taxi for a governor on private time.

It’s worse than “excessive.” It’s appalling, but it fits right in with Bill de Blasio’s showboating style.

A fatal attack on any police officer is horrendous, but the murder of Officer Miosotis Familia (she was promoted to detective posthumously) was particularly heinous.

The mother of three, who also cared for her aging mother, was ambushed as she sat in an NYPD vehicle in the early hours of July 5, 2017. Her only “crime” to the deranged killer who targeted her, was being a cop.

The fact that she was also black obviously meant nothing to the man who killed her – even though the crime was fueled in part by her killer’s lethal hatred for police, like the kind generated by the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Police is f—-ts, and this ain’t no gimmick,” the killer, Alexander Bonds, wrote on a Facebook post in September 2016, according to the Post. ”That’s where your taxpayer money be going, to pay off your own people being murdered. N—-s ain’t taking it no more, Mr. Officer.”

Familia’s death apparently didn’t mean much to de Blasio either, since he decided to fly off to Germany to protest at the Group of 20 summit of industrialized nations in Hamburg. That fit the kind of profile the mayor wants to build for his widely expected run for the Democrat nomination in 2020.

He’s expected to be competing with other New Yorkers – Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. And who knows, maybe even Hillary Clinton herself might be making another try at it.

Clearly, de Blasio thinks it’s time to start trying to make up for the utter indifference he showed to New York’s police officers when Familia was murdered last year.

But if the social media reaction to news of de Blasio’s behavior was any indication, he didn’t do himself any favors.

These Lefttards are all the same! Wasting other ppls money as if there was no tomorrow! — katarina broman (@kattaB4) July 9, 2018

I am so tired of this kind of crap.. — Windy Days Farm (@WindyDaysFarm) July 9, 2018