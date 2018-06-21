Obama To Migrants In 2014: “Send Your Kids Here – I’ll Send Them Back”

In 2014, President Obama boasted that illegal immigrant children were at risk of being imprisoned or deported if they came to America.

“Our message absolutely is don’t send your children unaccompanied, on trains or through a bunch of smugglers,” Obama told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. “We don’t even know how many of these kids don’t make it, and may have been waylaid into sex trafficking or killed because they fell off a train, we have no way of tracking that.”

Information Liberation reports: “That is our direct message to the families in Central America: do not send your children to the borders,” Obama said. “If they do make it, they’ll get sent back. More importantly, they may not make it.”

According to Democrats and establishment Republicans in 2018, sending your child unaccompanied to be exploited by sex traffickers and drug and human smugglers is “an act of love.”

A Fusion investigation claimed “80 percent of women and girls crossing into the U.S. by way of Mexico are raped during their journey,” The Huffington Post reported in 2014. “That’s up from a previous estimate of 60 percent, according to an Amnesty International report.”

These “Mexican rapists” can thank the Democrats for keeping their raping, smuggling, drug-importing racket going with their endless crying stunts!

Who said Democrats don’t create jobs!?