Obama Filmed At Bilderberg: ‘US Must Surrender To New World Order’

Former president Barack Obama has been caught on video at the shadowy Bilderberg Conference saying that “ordinary Americans” must “surrender to the New World Order” because they are “too small-minded to govern their own affairs.“

During his top-secret speech at the Bilderberg Conference held in Turin, Italy this week, Obama described the New World Order as an “international order we have worked for generations to build,” before concluding that “progress can only come when individuals surrender their rights to an all-powerful sovereign [the New World Order.]“

This is Obama as most have never seen him before, speaking candidly before his elite globalist peers, completely unaware that his words may one day be disseminated to a wider audience of “ordinary Americans.”

The secretive annual Bilderberg Conference, attended by the world’s liberal elite, is always protected by anti-terror police, military and a no-fly zone. All media is strictly banned and reporting on what goes on inside the tightly controlled venue has proven impossible during the 64-year history of the world’s most elite secret society.

However this year, one brave Bilderberg attendee, who wishes to remain anonymous for the sake of their safety, managed to covertly record segments of Barack Obama’s highly disturbing behind-closed-doors speech, and the resulting footage has the potential to open everybody’s eyes to what is really happening behind the scenes.

If you mention things like the New World Order or suggest Barack Obama is actively driving us towards a one-world government, you generally get treated to a roll of the eyes, a deep sigh, and an offhand comment about being a tin-foil hat wearing conspiracy theorist.

But times are changing, and more and more mainstream folk are starting to wake up and smell the coffee being brewed by Obama and the global elites. Rolling Stone magazine, discussing the New World Order, has even issued an apology to “conspiracy theorists,” admitting that “you were right all along.”

“Conspiracy theorists of the world, believers in the hidden hands of the Rothschilds and the Masons and the Illuminati, we skeptics owe you an apology. You were right. The players may be a little different, but your basic premise is correct: The world is a rigged game.”

And it’s no wonder more and more people are waking up, considering the outrageous abuses of power that occurred under Obama’s rule, and the staggering amount of “conspiracy theories,” once held up to ridicule, that were proven to be as true as the day is long.

NSA surveillance, the marriage of banking and government, mainstream media as the propaganda arm of the liberal political elite, cannabis as medicine, rigged commodity markets, the petrodollar, 9/11, election fraud… The list of “wild conspiracy theories” proven true goes on and on. Mentioning any of these issues would have earnt you a roll of the eyes, a deep sigh, and an offhand tin foil hat comment in the past. But now they are mainstream facts.

And now our freedom-hating, promised-a-seat-at-the-grown-up-table former president, is giving speeches openly declaring that we need to give up some of our personal liberties in order to pave the way for the New World Order “conspiracy theory” to come to life.

And it’s far from the first time Obama has been caught promoting the ideology of the New World Order totalitarian regime.

Addressing the United Nations in NYC in 2016, Obama said:

“…But I am convinced that in the long run, giving up some freedom of action — not giving up our ability to protect ourselves or pursue our core interests, but binding ourselves to international rules over the long term — enhances our security. And I think that’s not just true for us…”

Giving up some of our freedoms? Binding Americans to international rules? Sorry, Obama. That doesn’t work for me at all.

No wonder he saves these New World Order speeches for his appearances at globalist events like UN General Assemblies and secretive Bilderberg meetings attended by the international elite.

But, if you’ve been paying attention, this is going to seem like deja vu, because the year before, on September 28th 2015, Obama said nearly the same thing:

“…The increasing skepticism of our international order can also be found in the most advanced democracies. We see greater polarization, more frequent gridlock; movements on the far right, and sometimes the left, that insist on stopping the trade that binds our fates to other nations, calling for the building of walls to keep out immigrants.”

Obama wouldn’t dare utter these treasonous words before a homegrown American audience. He is a traitor and a menace to the United States, our freedoms, and our way of life.