Obama’s Netflix Under Investigation for Streaming Child Porn Scenes

Streaming giant Netflix is facing an investigation over claims that a film on its platform shows child pornography, just weeks after it was announced Barack Obama signed a lucrative contract to produce and curate content on the platform.

The movie Desearas, meaning Desire, is said to show young girls, aged around seven and nine, in a sexual scene involving pillows. One of the girls apparently brings herself to orgasm while the camera shows a close-up of her face, it is claimed.

The website PJ Media said it had reported the film to the FBI, the Department of Justice and to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

According to the Daily Mail, the NCMEC has officially launched an investigation.

The website also reports some users have been sharing the clip on Facebook, many of them in protest, but circulating it for any reason could still be against the law.

Department of Justice guidance says that pictures and video can be illegal even if they do not explicitly show sex, if they are ‘sufficiently sexually suggestive’.

Normalizing pedophilia

In what can only be seen as shameless pandering to those behind the scenes, Hollywood, Netflix and the mainstream media have been engaged in a quiet but violent campaign to normalize pedophilia. Articles claiming that pedophilia is a “disorder” not a crime are regularly popping up in the mainstream press.

The idea that pedophiles are “discriminated against” by society is slowly being accepted by the far left, who have been primed by Hollywood and the entertainment industry to believe that pedophiles are neither responsible for the crimes they commit, nor do they have the ability to stop themselves, effectively relieving child molesters of all culpability and accountability for their actions.

Films such as Desire, streaming on Netflix around the nation as we speak, play their part in this evil agenda. By slipping pro-pedophilia narratives into mainstream film storylines, many viewers become conditioned to the idea of child abuse as normal.

The liberal elite want this to be the norm in 2018. For the sake of the children, we must not let them succeed.