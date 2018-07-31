Senior Obama Official Caught Taking Upskirt Pics Of Women On DC Metro

Barack Obama’s presidential legacy has received a fresh blow, after surveillance footage has surfaced showing one of his senior White House officials stalking a woman through a Washington D.C. metro station and taking a picture up her skirt with his government issued iPhone.

William Mendoza was caught on security cameras carrying out the perverted and illegal act while he was executive director of former President Obama’s White House Initiative on American Indian and Alaska Native Education.

As a result of his depraved actions, William Mendoza, a married father, pleaded guilty to attempted voyeurism, however his resignation from the Department of Education did little to refute rumors that Obama’s White House was crawling with perverts and sex offenders.

Mendoza’s arrest and conviction was covered up by the Obama White House and mainstream media and was not made public until a report of the investigation and the surveillance footage was obtained and made public as part of a Freedom of Information Act request.

The video footage captured on July 5, 2016, and contains five clips, put together as part of the Metro Police Transit Department (WMATA) investigation into Mendoza’s conduct.

According to the Daily Mail: The first clip shows Mendoza following the woman wearing a jean skirt across the ticket hall and onto the escalator at the Union Station Metro with his cell phone in his hand.

The second shows him closely trailing the same woman along the platform after disembarking a train.

The third shows Mendoza waiting at the turnstiles and entering the ticketed area at the same time as the woman.

The fourth shows him walking across the ticket hall, taking his phone out of his pocket and turning it on.

In the far left of the shot you can see him getting closer to the woman on the escalator, bending down and the light on his cell phone turning on.

You can then see the flash from the camera as he takes the photo.

In the final part of the video you can see Mendoza following the woman on the platform from another angle.

Mendoza was arrested and charged in November 2016 after the woman, as well as three others, complained about his behavior cops.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted voyeurism in January 2017, was given suspended 90-day prison sentence, one year’s probation and was fined $100. He has not worked in public office since stepping down.

According to Department of Education documents, Mendoza tried to take photos and videos up women’s skirts at least four times on his government-issued iPhones in July 2016 without their consent.

He was also allegedly caught looking at footage, apparently filmed in secret, of a woman in her underwear getting changed in a dressing room. It is not known if he recorded the video himself.

When he took the indecent photos, he was supposed to be at work and was using a travel card funded by the taxpayer, according to the documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Twice on July 5, 2016, between 2.00pm and 3.00pm, Mendoza used his cell phone to take two indecent pictures of women ‘in close proximity to their bottom’ at the Union Station Metro in the space of just 20 minutes.

One of the victims was wearing a ‘short jeans skirt’, as seen in the surveillance video, and the other had ‘extremely short cut black shorts’, according to police.

On July 7, 2016, at 8.23am a witness saw Mendoza behind a woman at the McPherson Square Metro station.

The victim was seen pulling her dress closer to her legs to cover up when she noticed the illuminated light of the cell phone, the documents state.

Police say he ran out of the train station after someone noticed his surreptitious actions while a bystander shouted ‘stop’.

A detective called her about the incident during investigation, and said that a man who looked like Mendoza also tried to take a photo up her skirt on a subway train two weeks earlier.

Later on July 7, at 6.19pm, Mendoza was caught on a surveillance camera taking out his phone and looking at a video showing a woman’s underwear underneath a white dress.

He pleaded guilty to one count of attempted voyeurism in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia on January 13, 2017, and was given a 90-day suspended prison sentence as part of a plea agreement. Mendoza was also given one year probation and a $100 fine. After he pleaded guilty he sought treatment.

The voyeurism scandal wasn’t the only time Mendoza came under scrutiny for his conduct during his time in office.

An autistic man said he punched him and called him a ‘weetard’ for wearing a Washington Redskins sweater in 2015, a year before his run in with police.

Barrett Dahl, 28, says he was at a Native American gathering in Washington, DC in October 2015 when appointee Mendoza spotted him wearing the sweater.

‘He comes to me and says you’re a “weetard” for wearing a Redskins shirt,’ Dahl told Oklahoma TV station KFOR at the time.

‘He says where are you from that you’re such a “weetard,” you don’t understand that you’re offending me?’