Obama To Receive ‘Ethics In Government’ Award

Former President Barack Obama, the man who bombed more countries than any other President before him, will accept an ‘ethics in government’ award next week.

Obama will receive the Paul H. Douglas Award for Ethics in Government during a ceremony on Sept. 7 at the University of Illinois, according to his communications director.

Dailywire.com reports: Obama, whose administration was embroiled in various scandals, is scheduled to accept an award for ethics in government at the University of Illinois on September 7.

That award flies in the face of this list of events during the Obama Administration: the Fast and Furious scandal; the IRS targeting conservative groups; Obama making light of ISIS, calling it the “JV team”; protecting the terrorist group Hezbollah by stalling project Cassandra; spying on Fox News’ James Rosen, and lying to the American people in order to sell the disastrous Iran nuclear deal, among other nefarious occurrences.

Katie Hill, Obama’s communications director, asserted:

Next week, President Obama will offer new thoughts on this moment and what it requires from the American people. He will expand upon several of the themes from his summer address, including that America is at its best when our democracy is inclusive and our citizens are engaged. He will echo his call to reject the rising strain of authoritarian politics and policies. And he will preview arguments he’ll make this fall, specifically that Americans must not fall victim to our own apathy by refusing to do the most fundamental thing demanded of us as citizens: vote.

The University’s Paul H. Douglas Award for Ethics in Government is given to someone who contributes to “the understanding and practice of ethical behavior in public service,” according to the University.

Obama recently pontificated in South Africa, “Strongman politics are ascendant suddenly, whereby elections and some pretense of democracy are maintained — the form of it — but those in power seek to undermine every institution or norm that gives democracy meaning.” In the same speech he also opined, “ It is a plain fact that racial discrimination still exists in both the United States and South Africa.”