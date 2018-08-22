Ocasio-Cortez Boasts Soros Helped Her Win Primary Election

Socialist presidential candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has boasted that billionaire, globalist George Soros helped her win the primary election in New York.

According to reports, Soros’ media networks are running an aggressive campaign to put 400 Bernie Sanders-like politicians in Congress, including Ocasio-Cortez.

Shtfplan.com reports: The New York Times wrote that the communist was able to defeat her opponent, who greatly outspent her, due to her online presence. In an interview with a “progressive” and communist-leaning digital media outlet The Young Turks, which is a member of a Soros-funded network of far-left publications called The Media Consortium, Ocasio-Cortez also admits that their coverage helped her achieve her win.

Members linked to Soros-funded digital media asked Ocasio-Cortez, a former organizer for Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign, to run for office — guaranteeing favorable coverage by a media network that reaches almost 300 million people monthly. –The Daily Caller

But the link gets even stronger. Cenk Uygur, a member of the Soros funded media, founded one of the two political groups responsible for asking Ocasio-Cortez to run, Justice Democrats. The sole role of Justice Democrats was to get “Sanders-like” politicians elected to Congress. Thanks to the coverage of the Soros-linked digital media provided, Ocasio-Cortez was able to gain traction and defeat incumbent Joseph Crowley in the primary June 26. She is expected to win New York’s 14th congressional district handily, given the district’s Democratic history, the Daily Caller reported.

In a June 27 interview with Uygur on his YouTube channel “The Young Turks,” Ocasio-Cortez thanked Uygur and other media platforms for covering her before the primaries, which she says “in no small part” helped her win.

“I wouldn’t be running if it wasn’t for the support of Justice Democrats and Brand New Congress,” Ocasio-Cortez told Uygur. “In fact it was, it was JD (Justice Democrats) and it was Brand New Congress that asked me to run in the first place.”

The Young Turks is a member of The Media Consortium — a network of far left media publications which includes Mother Jones, Democracy Now!, and dozens of other outlets, funded by Soros. –The Daily Caller

The Media Consortium is a Soros a media empire that, according to Media Research Center (MRC), reaches nearly 300 million people a month. Not only that, but Soros is responsible for funding nearly every major left-wing media publication in order to manipulate and shape public opinion (brainwash).

“Soros funds nearly every major left-wing media source in the United States,” MRC stated. “Forty-five of those are financed through his support of the Media Consortium. That organization ‘is a network of the country’s leading, progressive, independent media outlets.’ The list is predictable – everything from Alternet to the Young Turks.”

The MRC report goes on to detail the Communist echo chamber Soros intentionally created with the Media Consortium with the intention of shaping public opinion.