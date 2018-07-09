Two Obama-era Officials Named As Seth Rich Murder Suspects

A credible witness has identified two Obama-era government employees as Seth Rich’s killers and has provided “conclusive evidence” that will bring them to justice within the next few weeks, according to Jack Burkman, a Washington D.C. attorney and lobbyist.

Burkman has been working with a team of private investigators for two years to unravel the mystery surrounding Seth Rich’s death and bring his killers to justice, and he says the emergence of a witness with “conclusive evidence” means the case has suddenly gone hot — and the breadcrumbs lead all the way to the top of the Obama administration.

“We believe that we have reached the beginning of the end of the Seth Rich murder investigation,” Burkman said in an exclusive interview Sunday.

“After two long hard years of work, we have a witness who is prepared to identify the two killers of Seth Rich. One is reportedly a current DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) agent, the other is reportedly a current ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) agent”

The witness, who “fears for his life,” will provide details about how — and why — the two Obama-era government employees killed Seth Rich in a press conference slated for Tuesday. The witness is already under armed guard and will disguise his identity at the press conference, according to Burkman.

All press should attend my press conference TUESDAY at 1:00PM at the HOLIDAY INN Rosslyn Key Bridge. We will present a witness who brings us close to resolution in the Seth Rich case. #SethRich — Jack Burkman (@Jack_Burkman) July 8, 2018

Alicia Powe at Gateway Pundit reports: Frank Whalen, a retired NYPD Detective Sergeant NYPD who served as the head of NYPD Homicide for 23 years, found the witness, Burkman explained.

“We found him through working with a retired New York City detective, who found him and brought him to us. We have thoroughly vetted this witness and we believe in this witness,” he said. “He has evidence that substantiates his claims but it will be revealed slowly. This witness is in great fear of his life – that’s why we are going with disguising him, disguising his voice and everything about him.”

Burkman, who has viewed surveillance footage from the night Rich was killed, says the witness’ testimony confirms two men involved in the shooting.

“What the witness says matches what the police say and matches what we know from the surveillance videos,” he said. “The police let me see the video. The police said the video clearly identifies the pant legs of two men. So, there were two men involved in the killing that night. I now believe that in the next 3 to 4 weeks the entire matter will be resolved. It’s the beginning of the end.”

His Name Was Seth Rich

Rich, 27, was a DNC voter expansion data director for two years and had accepted a position with Hillary Clinton’s campaign. He was murdered in Washington, D.C., on July 10, 2016, near his apartment in an affluent neighborhood. Rich was shot twice in the back with a handgun, and his wallet, credit cards, watch and phone were left in his possession. The Metropolitan Police Department has described it as a “botched robbery.”

Private investigators have claimed there is evidence Rich was the source who provided WikiLeaks with thousands of bombshell emails that rocked the Democratic National Committee in the summer of 2016 just ahead of its convention and the 2016 election. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has also insinuated Rich was the source WikiLeaks used to obtain the emails.

The emails indicated the Democrat Party was manipulating the primary race in favor of Hillary Clinton and sabotaged the Bernie Sanders campaign, led to the resignation of then-DNC chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz. On July 22, just 12 days after Rich’s death and days before the Democratic Party Convention in Philadelphia, WikiLeaks released 20,000 emails from DNC officials.

As Gateway Pundit reported, Burkman was shot at and run over by the former U.S. Marine Kevin Doherty on March 13 who he hired to help him get to the bottom of the case. Doherty – who claims he worked as a special agent and criminal investigator in the intelligence community – was subsequently arrested by Arlington County police on charges of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

There has been an arrest made in the attacks on me. Thank… https://t.co/ooii7WWL5K — Jack Burkman (@Jack_Burkman) March 20, 2018

The witness informed Burkman that Doherty was well acquainted with the two government employees that killed Rich, but he was unaware Doherty worked as Burkman’s lead investigator and tried to kill him earlier in the year.

“The witness himself didn’t know that I had been shot by Kevin Doherty. Before we even told him that, he told us that Doherty was friends and palled around with the ATF agent and the DEA agent who shot Seth. That’s why we think the witness is credible,” he said. “There wasn’t much coverage of my shooting. The witness didn’t see the coverage and didn’t know. We didn’t tell him, he told us before we told him.”

“We believe that Kevin Doherty may have been a plant in my organization, to kill me and stop my investigation,” he added. “He was carefully playing the role.”

Despite nearly getting killed while investigating the Rich case, Burkman says he doesn’t “live in fear”and neither should the witness.

“I now have armed guards all the time. And we will have even more armed guards at the press conference the place will be surrounded with private armed security,” he said. “But once we start living in fear we might as well have Adolph Hitler in power. Once you live in fear, there’s no reason to have won World War II.”

Following the press conference, Burkman will hold a candlelight march to the spot where Rich was killed.

“I promised the Rich family that I would find their son’s murderer. Their son was a great patriot and a great young man and it is for that reason that I want to solve this murder,” Burkman said. “His heart was in the right place and I want to honor him. We are one big political fraternity. This could have happened to any of the young people who work for me, Republican or Democrat, I employ both. This could happen to anyone of those young people.”

Burkman has created, paid for and erected billboards in the neighborhood where Rich lived and died; built the website WhoKilledSeth.com and canvassed the neighborhood with Seth Rich’s parents. Last year, he sued the Democratic National Committee for the release of the hacked DNC server he claimed will reveal key information in solving the murder of DNC staffer Seth Rich.

The DC-based attorney has also offered a $130,000 reward of his personal money for information leading to the arrest of Rich’s killer. WikiLeaks is offering $20,000, One America News Network $100,000, the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department $25,000 and Businessman and investor Martin Shkreli $100,000.

The DNC has yet to offer a reward for information leading to the arrest of the murderer of its own young staffer. The DNC honored its murdered employee by dedicating a bike rack outside its headquarters to Rich’s memory.