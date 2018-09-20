Outrage After Twitter Allows Sponsored Post Promoting Female Genital Mutilation

Twitter has violated its own policies and has been forced to remove a sponsored tweet from a Muslim women’s group justifying the “circumcision” of girls

Twitter users were outraged after the tweet promoting female genital mutilation (FGM) on children was viewed more than 30,000 times.

Despite FGM being illegal in the UK, the group paid Twitter to ‘promote’ their tweet, so it showed up on the timelines of users who didn’t even follow their account.

Sputnik news reports: The video posted on Twitter and sponsored by the Shia group Dawoodi Bohra Women for Religious Freedom promoted so-called female “circumcision,” or “khafiz,” on girls, triggering a wave of discontent against the social media network’s management.

“My daughters have also undergone khafz, and they’re growing up as perfectly as other children of their age. As a mother, I can never do anything to harm them” says Arwa Sohangpurwala, Chartered Accountant, Kolkata.#FCisNotFGM#VoiceOfADawoodiBohraWoman pic.twitter.com/t2MIPAf2Zk — DBWRF (@dbwrf) September 9, 2018

The sponsored post was viewed 30,000 times, including by users who didn’t follow the group’s accounts. One of the DBWRF members said: “My daughters have also undergone khafiz, and they’re growing up as perfectly as other children of their age. As a mother, I can never do anything to harm them.”

The group argued on their website that this shouldn’t be confused with female genital mutilation (FGM).

However, the post enraged many users, who pointed out that khafiz is indeed mutilation.

How can parents permanently nick a child’s genitals to pursue their own religious goals? For me this is assault on kids…this is a criminal act. — SabineZee (@SabineZee) September 10, 2018

I agree. These people are promoting khafz, which is a form of FGM, a practice that is banned globally. — Farzana Doctor (@farzanadoctor) September 10, 2018

This woman is openly advocating #FGM on @twitter and she is also stating that she will cut her daughters. This is what we have to deal with. #FGM is #VAWG and this video sums up why I believe women who have had #FGM and have daughters should be on a register. https://t.co/BYvqP3spbi — Nimco Ali 🔻 (@NimkoAli) September 11, 2018

God forbid someone doesn’t want to see a promotion of FGM on their timeline. — Frequent Deleter (@FrequentDeleter) September 14, 2018

Many addressed the Twitter safety watchdog, insisting such publications shouldn’t be promoted or posted at all.

Why such tweets are being promoted ??? @TwitterIndia — Adarsh M (@MAdarshnair) September 9, 2018

@TwitterSafety how are you allowing these tweets to be promoted??? — Anonymous Canada👌 (@MCGA_Toronto) September 16, 2018

I don’t understand why her account is still on Twitter. They are quick with many people to suspend their accounts. We need to report it. — Tracy Edwards (@Traceonbase10) September 11, 2018

Please stop such tweets, which justifies FGM.

Such moronic views shouldn’t be published.

I am blocking #DBWRF@dbwrf herewith. — Mathew Jacob (@mojilu) September 10, 2018

Following the uproar, Twitter canceled the promoted publication.

“This was a promoted tweet and was removed for violation of our policies,” its spokesman commented. However, the social media management let the original post stay on the DBWRF account.