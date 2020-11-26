Parler Is A Great Place For People Who Are Into ‘Crazy Stuff’ Says Bill Gates

Bill Gates is not a fan of the social media platform Parler and has mocked its users by saying it is a safe space for people who are into “crazy stuff”.

According to Gates “If you want Holocaust denial, hey, Parler is going to be great for you.”

Gates said he believed that social media platforms need to face stronger regulation in the U.S. to help manage the spread of fake news and says Facebook and Twitter are doing a far better job in monitoring misinformation than Parler.

Truth is Mr Gates just does not like the idea of ‘free speech’ and is against a platform that does not censor anything that might go against the offiicial narrative.

Parler has promoted itself as a proponent of “free expression without violence and censorship”

It describes itself as “unbiased social media focused on real user experience and engagement.”

It’s promise of less censorship has attracted users who have been censored or banned on mainstream social platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Numerous Conservative journalists, media personalities and politicians have joined Parler over the past few months.

Following election day, the platform has seen a huge increase in new users and it will continue to grow if Facebook and Twitter continue their censorship of conservative opinions.