Pedophile Who Raped Newborn Baby Survives ‘Prison Justice’ Lynching

A pedophile who allegedly raped a two-week-old baby survived a brutal attack in prison by inmates who were determined to lynch him.

The 25-year-old was punched and kicked by prisoners who were concerned the justice system was not going to provide the pedophile with an adequate punishment for his crimes.

The alleged rapist is being held at HMP Maghaberry in Northern Ireland after being arrested two weeks ago and is currently being kept in a single cell on 24-hour guard in jail to ‘stop other prisoners from attacking him’.

Daily Mail reports: But despite being treated as a ‘Special Person At Risk’ – which means inmates such as terrorists and murderers are being kept away from him – he was still attacked.

An inmate suspected of launching the attack has been stripped of privileges as a prison orderly.

A source told The Sun: ‘It was a few digs, just for a few seconds. Then there was some panic and staff moved in to sort it out.’

The 25-year-old was arrested after an alleged sex attack on a 12-day-old infant at a home in the seaside village of Annalong area of Co Down.

The child is being treated in intensive care at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.