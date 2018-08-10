Pedophiles Shot and Hanged From Crane After Boy, 10, Raped and Killed

Three pedophiles were publicly executed and hanged from cranes after they were found guilty of brutally raping and killing a 10-year-old boy.

Shocking photos show the men, dressed in blue overalls, handcuffed and surrounded by Yemeni soldiers as crowds watched their public execution take place in the capital’s streets.

Authorities ordered the rapists to lie down on the floor, pointing a gun to their head, before shooting them five times in the heart.

The rapists’ dead corpses were propped up by in the air by a crane, in Sana’a, Yemen, publicly displayed in front of crowds, serving as a firm warning to anyone who dared commit such crimes.

The Express reports: Capital punishment in Yemen is legal, and the country has one of the highest execution rates per capita in the world.

Capital crimes include violent acts like murder, rape or terrorism or in cases of “Hudud” offences under Sharia law such as adultery, sexual misconduct, sodomy, prostitution, blasphemy and apostasy.

Kidnapping, violent robbery, drug trafficking and treason can also possibly carry a death sentence depending on the circumstances.

Shooting is the only form of execution carried out in Yemen, though stoning, hanging and beheaded are permitted under Yemeni penal code.

George Abu Al-Zulof, a child protection specialist at UNICEF, described how Yemeni firing squads carry out death penalty procedures.

He said: “They put them on the ground, they cover them with the blanket and then a doctor comes and points around the heart from the back side. Then they shoot three to four bullets [into] the heart.“

Around 53 countries in the world still practise the death penalty – including Saudi Arabia.

Yesterday, Saudi Arabia crucified a man who stabbed a woman to death.

In 2010, a Yemeni man was crucified after he raped and killed a girl, and then shot her father.