The Pengaton Invite ISIS To America As “White Helmets”

US authorities have invited ISIS terrorists to enter America disguised as a fake volunteer rescue group called the ‘White Helmets’.

A few years ago, ISIS and al Qaeda took up the name ‘White Helmets’ and killed tens of thousands of civilians via various false flag terror attacks in the Middle East.

Now, US authorities want to evacuate the White Helmets and their families from southern Syria’s Quneitra governorate as Syrian forces continue to clear the area from anti-government forces.

Sputnikenews.com reports: Two anonymous US officials said to be familiar with the evacuation plans noted that the US and its British and Canadian allies were leading the operation to evacuate members of the NGO out of Syria to neighboring countries, and then on to Western European countries including the UK, Germany, the Netherlands and possibly Canada.

The officials and a member of the group AP reached for comment said the operation was likely to happen soon due to the Syrian military’s continued push to expel militants from southern Syria. “These are hard hours and minutes. This is the worst day of my life. I hope they rescue us before it is too late,” the White Helmets member said.

Planning for the operation was said to have been accelerated after last week’s NATO summit. The evacuation is expected to take place from the small area of militant-controlled land left between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near a disengagement line which Tel Aviv set up in 1974 after the Yom Kippur War of 1973.

The US temporarily froze $200 million in funding for so-called ‘stabilization programs’ involving Syria earlier this year amid President Trump’s talk of withdrawing from Syria once Daesh (ISIS/ISIL)* was defeated, but went ahead with the release of $6.6 million for the White Helmets last month.

Damascus issued a scathing criticism of the US decision, accusing Washington and its allies of supporting a group which serves as a “blatant embodiment of US, French, British and other states’ support for various kinds of terrorism witnessed in Syria since 2011.”

Earlier, military sources speaking to Sputnik Arabic warned that their monitoring of the group led them to conclude that they may be preparing a new false flag chemical attack amid the Syrian army’s advance.

The White Helmets are a self-described rescue organization founded by former British Army officer James Le Mesurier in 2014, and officially tasked with saving civilian lives in militant-controlled areas of Syria. Damascus and Moscow accuse the group of being a propaganda arm for the Nusra Front terror group**, and have provided extensive evidence and witness testimony of the group’s propensity for staging fake attacks.

In April, the US, France and Britain launched missile strikes against multiple targets around Syria, justifying them using ‘video evidence’ of an alleged chemical attack in Douma provided by the White Helmets. Subsequent investigations have shown that the video was a fake.

*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

**A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries. Also known as Jabhat Fateh al-Sham. Also described as al-Qaeda’s Syrian branch.