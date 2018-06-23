Peter Fonda Labelled ‘Domestic Terrorist’ After Tweets Against Barron Trump

Deranged Hollywood weirdo Peter Fonda has been reported to the Secret Service by Melania Trump and labeled a “domestic terrorist” by the National Border Patrol Council after issuing vile, unhinged threats on Twitter against Barron Trump and the children of patriotic federal employees.

Peter Fonda started the week by unleashing an appalling tweet storm on Twitter, calling for President Donald Trump’s 12-year-old son Barron Trump to be locked in a cage and raped by pedophiles, among other foul-mouthed and disturbing suggestions. After a violent backlash, the fading D-list actor was forced to backtrack and apologize, but it was far too late.

Now, the spoiled, entitled Hollywood whack job — and brother of the anti-American actress Jane “Hanoi” Fonda — has learned his punishment.

“Wanna stop this f**king monster? Really wanna stop this giant a**hole? 90 MILLION PEOPLE IN THE STREETS ON THE SAME WEEKEND! THESE REPUBLICAN A**HOLES ARE ALL IN ON IT! THE CHIEF A**HOLE IS HAPPY WE ARE ALL VERY UPSET. WE HAVE TO GET EVEN MORE ANGRY WITH THESE REPUBLICANS,” he wrote in a series of unhinged tweets that only got worse.

“WE SHOULD RIP BARRON TRUMP FROM HIS MOTHER’S ARMS AND PUT HIM IN A CAGE WITH PEDOPHILES AND SEE IF MOTHER WILL STAND UP AGAINST THE GIANT A**HOLE SHE IS MARRIED TO. 90 MILLION PEOPLE IN THE STREETS ON THE SAME WEEKEND IN THE COUNTRY. F**K,” the Hollywood whack job continued, in tweets that were since deleted.

MadWorldNews reports: It shouldn’t be a surprise that a member of the Fonda family is speaking out against the president and against his own nation. But it was a surprise to many, even liberals, that he would go after a child.

The president’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., shot back at Fonda and challenged him to take him on. A challenge that Fonda never responded to.

“You’re clearly a sick individual and everyone is an internet badass but rather than attack an 11 year old like a bully and a coward why don’t you pick on someone a bit bigger. LMK,” Trump Jr. wrote.

You’re clearly a sick individual and everyone is an internet badass but rather than attack an 11 year old like a bully and a coward why don’t you pick on someone a bit bigger. LMK. https://t.co/8OhiQ0aZmO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 20, 2018

But Peter Fonda did respond to the backlash by issuing an apology for his abhorrent statement. “I tweeted something highly inappropriate and vulgar about the president and his family in response to the devastating images I was seeing on television,” he said in a statement. “Like many Americans, I am very impassioned and distraught over the situation with children separated from their families at the border, but I went way too far.”

“It was wrong and I should not have done it. I immediately regretted it and sincerely apologize to the family for what I said and any hurt my words have caused,” he added.

Trump Jr. was not the only first family member who went on the attack against the “Easy Rider” actor. Barron’s mother, First Lady Melania Trump, contacted the Secret Service to report the actor and his tweet, according to her communications director, Stephanie Grisham.

Sony Pictures Classics said on Wednesday that it would still release its movie “Boundaries,” in which he had a minor role. And how ironic is it that the movie is named “Boundaries” when the actor proved that he has none?

“Peter Fonda’s comments are abhorrent, reckless and dangerous, and we condemn them completely. It is important to note that Mr. Fonda plays a very minor role in the film. To pull or alter this film at this point would unfairly penalize the filmmaker Shana Feste’s accomplishment, the many actors, crew members and other creative talent that worked hard on the project. We plan to open the film as scheduled this weekend, in a limited release of five theaters,” the studio said.

Now leaders of the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) have labeled the actor a “domestic terrorist” for his tweets. In a statement on its website, the council said, “Law enforcement isn’t pleasant Peter, it isn’t a movie where you are constantly being catered to by sycophants and you’re pampered, protected and made to think you’re really someone better than the rest of us. You aren’t!”

NBPC officials wrote, “For us, the bad guys and the constant danger are real. Ask the Tucson agent who was shot last week by illegal aliens, Peter. Yes Peter, the bullets were actually real. Do his traumatized children deserve to be terrorized at their schools because he’s a Border Patrol agent. What about his wife? Should she be hunted down and terrorized too? What about the children of agents who have been killed in the line of duty Peter? Should they be terrorized at school as well?”

“Peter, you are a despicable, hateful, spoiled, and entitled punk. Your life of privilege since birth is not what most of us deal with. We have to work hard every day to make a living for our families. Some of us do dangerous jobs that most Americans wouldn’t touch. Our children have to put up with enough as it is. Demonizing us is low. But encouraging domestic terrorism against our children is unforgivable. Encouraging violence against the President’s son is unforgivable. Asking people to kidnap the DHS secretary, strip her naked, put her in a cage and letting people poke her with sticks demonstrates just how unhinged you really are,” it added. “Peter, seek some mental health treatment. You need it!”

Peter Fonda is only part of the problem. From Kathy Griffin to Tom Arnold, many have called for the kidnappings, murder and terrorizing of members of President Trump’s administration and his supporters. After the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise a year ago, you would think they would learn that their words could incite a terrorist, but their unhinged minds don’t allow them to think of anything other than themselves. If any type of domestic terrorist incident against this administration or its supporters happens, the hands of Hollywood will be soaked with blood.