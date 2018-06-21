Peter Fonda Under Investigation After Threatening To Rape Barron Trump

Peter Fonda has been placed under a Secret Service investigation after threatening to kidnap and rape Barron Trump.

The sick Hollywood actor publicly called for Trump’s youngest son to be ripped from his mother Melania’s arms and placed alone in a cage with sex-starved immigrant pedophiles.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: First Lady Melania Trump’s spokeswoman released a statement Wednesday that the Secret Service has been notified.

Below is a screenshot of Peter Fonda’s (Hanoi Jane Fonda’s brother) tweet because he deleted his post:

Social media users called for Secret Service to pay the 78-year-old brother of Jane Fonda a visit.

First Lady Melania called Secret Service after Peter Fonda threatened to kidnap her son, Barron Trump.

The Daily Caller spoke to First Lady Melania Trump’s spokeswoman:

Spokesperson for the First Lady, Stephanie Grisham, has informed the Daily Caller that the Secret Service has been “notified” of the threat. “The tweet is sick and irresponsible and USSS has been notified,” Grisham said.

Threatening government officials of the United States is a felony.

BOYCOTT ALERT ‘Boundaries’ Starring Peter Fonda Opens in Theaters June 22 Fonda advocated for 12 year old Barron Trump to be put in a cage with pedophiles Fonda said Hollywood Director Roman Polanski “wasn’t a criminal” in 2009. pic.twitter.com/0HTDKEe27C — An Open Secret (@AnOpenSecret) June 20, 2018

Peter Fonda has since deleted his threatening tweet.

There is now a boycott in place for his upcoming film Boundaries, which opens in theaters later this month.