Peter Fonda Caught Urging Dems To Use Voter Fraud In Midterms

Disgraced Hollywood actor Peter Fonda, who has already received a visit by the Secret Service this year after issuing vile threats against Barron Trump, doesn’t seem to have learned his lesson. Opening his big mouth on Twitter again, Fonda has committed what could be a felony this time, urging Democrat voters to commit voter fraud in order to defeat Trump in the upcoming midterms.

Using his verified Twitter page, Peter Fonda outlined instructions for Democrat voters to commit voter fraud in November, shamelessly encouraging liberals to break the law and subvert democracy in order to create a blue wave.

Addressing parents who have millennial children who do not want to vote Democrat, Fonda said these parents must fill in their children’s ballots for them (which is called “voter impersonation” under the law, and is strictly illegal) and mail them in; or, if they prefer, they can also take the ballot to the polling station and give it to the officials — which is also “voter impersonation” and subject to harsh criminal penalties, including 5 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

It is ironic that the Democrats continue leading the Russian collusion witch hunt, accusing Russia of subverting our democracy, while one of their own celebrity spokespeople openly incites the subversion of our democracy, and the flouting of our laws.

Perhaps it should not be surprising, coming from Peter Fonda, considering his track record on Twitter. First Lady Melania Trump’s office confirmed to the press that they notified the Secret Service about Fonda’s Twitter suggestion that Barron Trump should be kidnapped, caged, and raped.

The Hollywood actor’s bizarre Twitter endorsement of Democrat voter fraud also raises a question that Peter Fonda and his elite cronies don’t want ordinary liberals to stop and think about. If the Democrats know they have to commit voter fraud to win, what does that say about their platform and agendas?