Peter Strzok Removed Incriminating Clinton Emails During FBI Probe

Former anti-Trump FBI agent Peter Strzok personally handpicked the 1 percent of emails FBI investigators were allowed to examine during their Hillary Clinton probe.

According to investigative reporter Paul Sperry, Strzok selected 3,000 non-incriminating emails and documents from a trove of nearly 700,000 emails found on Anthony Weiner’s laptop. He decided which documents FBI investigators could see, and which ones would be deleted.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: James Comey sent a letter to the House Oversight Committee on October 28th 2016 stating the FBI reopened the Hillary email investigation after they found Clinton’s State Department emails on pervert Anthony Weiner’s laptop.

Hundreds of thousands of emails were found on Weiner’s laptop yet the FBI closed the second investigation after a few days claiming they magically read through all the emails.

Former FBI Director James Comey previously told Congress the FBI examined all 700,000 emails found on Weiner’s laptop–it turns out that the FBI only examined approximately 3,000 out of 700,000 emails.

It gets worse…

Clinton fixer and Trump hater, Peter Strzok was the FBI agent who actually hand-picked the 3,000 emails from the 700,000 email tranche to be examined.

“Peter Strzok, the disgraced agent who was in charge of this Mid-Year investigation–he actually personally hand-picked the 3,000 email sample and with 2 other investigators and they went through them all supposedly…” Sperry said on FOX News’ Ingraham Angle.

Then Comey lied about it under oath to Congress…

Comey told Congress in a sworn testimony that “thanks to the wizardry of our technology,” the FBI was able to delete the majority of messages as “duplicates” of emails they had already examined. FBI agents then toiled “night after night after night” to examine the remaining emails.

NOT TRUE. Comey’s protege Peter Strzok hand-picked the 3,000 emails to make sure it looked like there was nothing classified or incriminating in the bulk of emails.

Thanks to Judicial Watch, we know at least 18 emails found on Weiner’s laptop contained classified information including the name of a CIA official.

President Trump put Hillary Clinton and the Deep State on notice Saturday morning in a tweetstorm.

Big story out that the FBI ignored tens of thousands of Crooked Hillary Emails, many of which are REALLY BAD. Also gave false election info. I feel sure that we will soon be getting to the bottom of all of this corruption. At some point I may have to get involved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2018

“The FBI only looked at 3000 of 675,000 Crooked Hillary Clinton Emails.” They purposely didn’t look at the disasters. This news is just out. @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2018

“The FBI looked at less than 1%” of Crooked’s Emails! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2018