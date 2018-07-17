FBI: Peter Strzok Worked For The CIA Under Obama

Peter Strzok, the FBI agent who led “Operation Crossfire Hurricane” designed to bring down President Trump, was an undercover CIA agent planted in the bureau by CIA director John Brennan.

According to a bombshell FBI memo, Strzok only held a ceremonial title at the bureau.

Intellihub reports:

“A sheep-dipped Peter Strzok has been covertly operating as the Section Chief of the Central Intelligence Agency’s Counterespionage Group during his secret 24 year tenure with the agency while masquerading as Deputy Assistant Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Counterintelligence Division where he was in charge of investigating Hillary Clinton’s use of a personal email server along with the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections.

The bombshell information published first on BrassBalls.blog reveals that the “joint CIA/FBI position was created by Congress in 1996” which allowed Strzok to hold both posts.

A unclassified document printed on FBI letterhead dated January 20, 2016, which contains the subject line “Supplemental Classification Review and Determination” was addressed to the Bureau of National Security’s

Assistant Secretary Gregory B. Starr from Peter Strzok who is listed as “Section Chief” of the “Counterespionage Section” in reference to Strzok’s CIA post. Keep in mind, this is not an FBI post as Strzok’s position at the FBI is “Deputy Assistant Director Counterintelligence Division” not “Section Chief” which is a CIA post.

Peter Strzok was the central figure involved in trying to oust President Trump. Now we know he’s a CIA Brennan/Obama asset.