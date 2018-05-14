Philadelphia Election Official Admits To Rigging Votes For Democrats

A Philadelphia election official has admitted in court that he helped rig votes in order to make the Democrats win.

The election worker told the judge he routinely harassed voters who wanted to vote Republican, bullying them until they agreed to vote Democrat.

CBS News in Philadelphia reports:

Election Worker Pleads Guilty To Intimidating Voters Who Wanted To Vote For Non-Democratic Candidates

A North Philadelphia election worker has pleaded guilty to election fraud during a 2017 special election for a state House seat in the city.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says 59-year-old Thurman George, a machine inspector at Poll 43-7, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to frauds by election officers.

George, along with three other election workers, was accused of harassment and intimidation against voters who wanted to vote for candidates of their choice, but not the candidate being pushed by the city’s Democratic Party machine.

Minority inspector Calvin Mattox previously pleaded guilty to not meeting the qualifications of election officers for living outside the district in which he was working, while Dolores Shaw, the judge of election at Poll 43-7, received an accelerated rehabilitative disposition for compromising the local election board.

A pre-trial conference for Wallace Hill, a bilingual translator, has been scheduled for June 6.