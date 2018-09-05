Plastic Surgeon ‘Killed Girlfriend By Secretly Sprinkling Cocaine on His Penis’

A top plastic surgeon has been arrested and charged with grievous body harm resulting in death after sprinkling cocaine on his penis before engaging in oral sex with the victim, causing her to overdose and die, according to German reports.

It’s alleged that the victim, identified only as 38-year-old hairdresser Yvonne M., died after her lover Dr Andreas David Niederbichler, covered his penis with the Class A drug without her knowledge.

The Sun reports: Dr Niederbichler has been working as a head physician at the Ameos Clinic for Plastic, Aesthetic and Hand Surgery in Halberstadt in the east-central German state of Saxony-Anhalt.

Prior to that, he was appointed head physician for Plastic, Aesthetic and Hand Surgery at the Dessau Municipal Hospital.

According to local media, he and Yvonne met on a dating website and the two engaged in consensual sex, but Yvonne did not know about the cocaine.

Her 64-year-old father identified only as Juergen M. revealed to local newspaper Bild that Yvonne was also his patient and he is convinced the suspect deliberately chose her as his alleged victim.

He said: “He promised to heal our daughter – now she is dead. She was very pretty and a patient of his. He operated on her twice for tendonitis.”

Following Yvonne’s death, he suffered a heart attack and had to have two stents implanted.

Juergen says he now has to keep busy in order not to think about his daughter’s death.

“I have to distract myself every day somehow, otherwise I will go insane. Had she died in an accident, we could have come to terms with it. But not with this,” he told Bild.

Niederbichler has been in custody since his arrest in April and has been accused of grievous bodily harm resulting in death.

He is thought to have put cocaine on his penis while being with at least two other women, none of whom died.

According to Bild, several victims reported being light-headed after seeing the suspect.

Yvonne’s family will be co-plaintiffs in the trial against Niederbichler and they expect to see justice done.

“Lifelong. Everything else would be unfair,” her father said.

Chief prosecutor Hal Roggenbuck said: “The victims who have been heard so far have all indicated that they have been ill at the meetings.

“All of them showed reactions due to the use of narcotics.”