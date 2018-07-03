Police Confirm Mass Arrests In Elite Political Pedophile Ring

A pedophile mayor and members of an elite pedophile ring have been arrested on child sex charges in Brazil after it was alleged they used public funds to finance the systematic abuse and rape of hundreds of girls aged between nine and 15 over decades.

The pedophile ring, allegedly led by Mayor Adail Pinheiro, had been allowed to operate openly and with impunity for decades – counting on the participation of high level politicians and judges in Brazil to silence victims and halt any attempts to investigate the claims.

However the pedophile ring was finally busted wide open after Brazilian police released a tape recording of a telephone conversation in which the mayor procured a ‘baby’ to rape.

‘She’s a little baby, chief, now I’m looking at her properly, what a baby,’ said the voice at the end of the telephone. ‘Beautiful smile, white, white skin, long hair… makes your mouth water.’

‘My God, bring her her to me to see right now,‘ came the excited reply.

The call between two pedophiles lining up their next victim for abuse and recorded by police investigators would leave Brazil in a state of shock.

Daily Mail reports: For decades, a town had been run by a gang of predatory pedophiles – most of whose members held powerful positions in the council, judiciary and even local schools.

The first voice on the taoe is that of Adriano Salan, the Minister of Administration in Coari, a wealthy town of 77,000 in the Brazilian Amazon, 280 miles west of Manaus.

His ‘chief’ and the gang’s leader is Adail Pinheiro – the town’s mayor.

After the taped conversation was made public, victims and witnesses started to come forward and the the true scale of the horror happening in this remote jungle town was finally exposed.

Those in the pedophile ring included the mayor’s chief of staff and closest aides, council ministers, military policemen and countless other employees, including drivers, secretaries and the mayor’s housekeepers, according to dozens of testimonies given to prosecutors.

They are accused of using money from public coffers to finance the abuse and rape of hundreds of girls aged between nine and 15, all on the orders of Pinheiro, 51, now in his third term as mayor.

Disturbingly, some of that money is believed to have come from royalties paid by oil and gas companies, including British oil giant BP.

And for decades they had been allowed to operate openly and with impunity – counting on the participation of police chiefs and judges to silence victims and halt any attempts to investigate the claims.

Sickeningly, the mayor would have a team of staff who would wait near the gates of schools and outside churches in the town, taking photos and video footage of young girls, according to allegations made by a former employee.

The material, he claimed, was then taken to Pinheiro, who would action another team, tasked with contacting the girls families and offering everything from money, mobile phones, computers, even jobs, land and houses, to parents in exchange for their daughters.

Few girls ‘chosen’ by the mob would escape being abused – often at private parties on boats or on board a council medical plane, according to allegations heard by police investigators.

he mayor was known to prefer the youngest girls, and particularly virgins, for whom he would pay as much as $1500. Last New Year one of his aides allegedly promised a 13-year-old virgin girl for him ‘as a New Year’s Eve present’.

The gang’s grip on the town was so strong that few ever dared speak out, fearing retaliations and even death threats.

Families often felt they had no choice but to hand over their children for abuse.

It was later found that 70 investigations had been started against Pinheiro – and every one of them halted or shelved by a ‘web of protection’ provided by corrupt officials, including even federal judges.

He was even arrested after being accused of child abuse in 2008 – but was inexplicably released and the case dropped after just 63 days.

The accusations levelled against the mayor of Coari and his henchmen are truly horrific.

One ex-employee who worked closely with Pinheiro for a year told Brazil’s Fantastico programme how girls, none older than 15, were recruited to take part in orgies organised by council staff.

Now in hiding after receiving death threats for speaking out, he said: ‘He only wanted little girls. He’d say, bring a little baby for me, 12 or 13 years old. I personally saw 15 to 20 girls being taken to him.

‘He’d send his teams out who would wait at the entrances and exits of schools. They’d report back to the mayor, and he would action another team who would convince these girls to perform the sexual acts.’

Another former member of Pinheiro’s staff, his ex-driver Osglebio da Gama, told police in a recorded interview how he would be sent to the homes of the girls’ families to buy them with money and gifts.

He said: ‘A lot of things were given to them, computers, expensive mobile phones, a whole load of things were bought in my name and given to them. I was the one who handed them over. It was always me taking the money to them, 5,000, 6,000 reals ($1,800, $2,400).

‘It’s because Adail is sick. He is sick. He’s not like normal guys. We see a beautiful woman and say, “look at that babe”. Not him, that doesn’t do anything for him. He just wants to know about the little girls.’