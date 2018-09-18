Police: Fired Madeleine McCann Detective May Have Been Murdered

A detective investigating the mysterious disappearance of Madeleine McCann may have been murdered, police have confirmed.

The blood-soaked body of Kevin Halligen, 56, was found at a mansion in Surrey, England, earlier this year.

Kevin Halligen took over the private investigation into the Madeleine McCann case in May 2008. However, after finding a number of encouraging leads, the McCanns abruptly ended the investigators contract in 2009.

Sky News reports: Dublin-born Mr Halligen, who had dual American and Irish nationality, was later extradited to the US where he admitted fraud charges over a previous contract.

He was jailed, but freed because of the time he had already served in custody and later returned to the UK.

In a TV interview he denied he had misused funds in his Madeline investigation and dismissed accusations of leading a lavish lifestyle.

Surrey Police said: “We were called to an address in Cobbett Hill Road, Normandy, Guildford, on Monday following a report of a man in his 50s having been taken unwell, who subsequently died.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and a file will be passed to the coroner’s office in due course.”

The McCanns did not comment, but it is understood they had had no association with him since terminating his contract.

Madeleine was nearly four when she disappeared from the family’s rented holiday apartment in Praia da Luz on the Algarve coast in May 2007.

Her parents hired a series of private investigators who failed to find any trace of her.

In 2011 Scotland Yard began a new investigation, funded by the UK government, but has not solved the mystery – though its work continues.