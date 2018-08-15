Police Report Confirms Keith Ellison Abused Second Woman

An explosive police report details new domestic violence allegations made by a second woman against Rep. Keith Ellison.

As we reported on Sunday, the son of former lover Karen Monahan accused the DNC co-chair of physically and mentally abusing his mother.

Austin described seeing video of Keith Ellison screaming “f*cking bitch!” and dragging his mother off a bed by her feet.

In the middle of 2017, I was using my moms computer trying to download something and I clicked on a file, I found over 100 text and twitters messages and video almost 2 min long that showed Keith Ellison dragging my mama off the bed by her feet, screaming and calling her a “fucking bitch” and telling her to get the fuck out of his house.

The Democratic party immediately issued a statement, downplaying the accusations, accusing Karen of being a liar.

But it gets worse …

Now a second Minnesota woman has accused Rep. Keith Ellison of abusing her too.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: And a police 911 report confirms the incident thanks to work of Laura Loomer!

Reporter Laura Loomer posted the 911 report.

Laura Loomer reported:

Following Monahan’s allegations, another woman by the name of Amy Alexander also claimed that Ellison had abused her during a 2005 relationship. While Monahan didn’t provide any evidence of the domestic assault, there is evidence to support the second woman’s claims.

The caller’s name on the report was redacted.

