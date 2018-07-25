Police Bust Massive Pedophile Ring At Children’s Hospital

British police have uncovered a massive pedophile ring at a children’s hospital in Derbyshire, UK.

After an investigation into allegations of sexual and physical abuse by staff at Aston Hall , police found evidence that over 100 children have been raped and tortured at the hospital since the 1960’s.

According to reports, Dr. Kenneth Milner at Aston Hall gave children drugs which left them in a zombie-like state and unable to move.

The incapacitated child patients were then raped by Dr. Milner, other hospital staff, and members of his pedophile ring.

Sky News reports: Dr Milner died in 1976, but a Derbyshire Police report has found that had he been alive, he would have been questioned over allegations of rape, indecent assault and child cruelty.

Investigators trawled medical and administrative documents relating to Aston Hall, which accommodated children assessed to have learning and physical difficulties.

Carol Mackie was just 15 when she was sent there in the 1960s after running away from home.

She went to Derbyshire Police with her allegations in 2011. The matter was investigated but went no further.

Two years ago, dozens of former patients began to come forward complaining of physical and sexual abuse – prompting a new police investigation.

The report reveals that 115 witnesses were interviewed and that 77 offences were recorded in relation to a total of 65 victims – including rape, sexual assault and common assault – against Dr Milner and other hospital staff at the time.

Children were told they were to undergo “treatment” for their condition, the report said.

The “treatment” consisted of being stripped naked before being injected with sodium pentothal and sodium amytal – sometimes known as “truth serums” – which rendered the victim semi-conscious and unable to move.

The report states: “This type of procedure would not be acceptable within today’s medical standards.

“It is questionable as to whether it was acceptable during the period in question, particularly in the treatment of young people.”

The report concludes that had he been alive, there would have been sufficient evidence to justify interviewing Dr Milner under caution in connection with several potential offences including rape, indecent assault, and child cruelty.

But it also states no inference can be drawn as to his guilt.

The Derbyshire Safeguarding Children Board has also accepted that the claims made by Carol and others were and are genuine.

Derbyshire Police Chief Superintendent Kem Mehmet said: “I am hopeful that the police investigation has helped those who have been affected by Aston Hall and Dr Milner with their recovery.

“When a victim of non-recent abuse becomes known to us, without exception we treat their individual needs and requirements as a priority.”

He also defended the force’s decision not to investigate further after the first victim came forward, telling Sky News: “We spoke to the victim, took the account and established Dr Milner had been dead for some time.

“At the time a proportionate decision was taken not to investigate. It was the right decision.

“With hindsight [of the wider allegations], that’s great but at the time you had one allegation against someone who is deceased.”