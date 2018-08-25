British Politician Arrested For Quoting Winston Churchill

It is illegal in Britain to quote former World War 2 Prime Minister Winston Churchill on the streets of London.

British politician Paul Westin was arrested in London after reading a quote by Winston Churchill on the dangers of Islam.

Churchill wrote the famous quote in his 1899 book The River War on the British conquest of the Sudan.

The Daily Mail reports: A candidate in the European elections was arrested on suspicion of racial harassment after quoting a passage about Islam, written by Winston Churchill, during a campaign speech.

Paul Weston, chairman of the party Liberty GB, made the address on the steps of Winchester Guildhall, in Hampshire on Saturday.

A member of the public took offence at the quote, taken from Churchill’s The River War and called police.

The passage from the book, written by the wartime Prime Minister and first published in 1899, focuses on Churchill’s observations about Islam while serving during the Anglo-Egyptian reconquest of the Sudan.

Watch the speech that got Paul Weston arrested