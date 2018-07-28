Politifact Caught Creating Fake ‘Fact Checks’ On Behalf Of The Clintons

Far left ‘fact-checker’ Politifact has been caught shilling on behalf of the Clintons, fabricating fact checks to try and make President Trump look stupid.

The most recent example of egregious fact-checking by Politifact came shortly after President Trump stated that the U.S. economy was growing at an “amazing rate. “

Apparently, the Poynter-owned, Soros-funded organization felt the need to ‘debunk’ Trump’s factual statement.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Democrat elites said President Trump’s policies would throw the US into recession.

They said a 4.0% GDP rate was impossible. It was a thing of the past.

Hillary Clinton: “Trump’s policies would throw us into a recession, the last thing we need.”

Barack Obama: “What magic wand do you have? And usually, the answer is he doesn’t have an answer.”

Paul Krugman, The New York Times: “So we are very probably looking at a global recession, with no end in sight.”

Mark Cuban, Dallas Mavericks: “In the event Donald wins, I have no doubt in my mind the market tanks.”

The Democrat media said it was impossible.

On Friday President Trump said the economy grew at an “amazing” rate.

I am thrilled to announce that in the second quarter of this year, the U.S. Economy grew at the amazing rate of 4.1%! pic.twitter.com/xeAPwAAOXN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2018

Far left Politifact “fact-checked” the president saying the economic growth was “strong” but NOT “amazing.”

These are the same hacks who censor conservative content on Facebook!

What complete hacks.