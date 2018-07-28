Politifact Caught Creating Fake ‘Fact Checks’ On Behalf Of The Clintons

Politifact caught engaging in fake fact checks on behalf of Clinton campaign

Far left ‘fact-checker’ Politifact has been caught shilling on behalf of the Clintons, fabricating fact checks to try and make President Trump look stupid. 

The most recent example of egregious fact-checking by Politifact came shortly after President Trump stated that the U.S. economy was growing at an “amazing rate. “

Apparently, the Poynter-owned, Soros-funded organization felt the need to ‘debunk’ Trump’s factual statement.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Democrat elites said President Trump’s policies would throw the US into recession.

They said a 4.0% GDP rate was impossible.  It was a thing of the past.

Hillary Clinton: “Trump’s policies would throw us into a recession, the last thing we need.”

Barack Obama: “What magic wand do you have? And usually, the answer is he doesn’t have an answer.”

Paul Krugman, The New York Times: “So we are very probably looking at a global recession, with no end in sight.”

Mark Cuban, Dallas Mavericks: “In the event Donald wins, I have no doubt in my mind the market tanks.”

The Democrat media said it was impossible.

On Friday President Trump said the economy grew at an “amazing” rate.

Far left Politifact “fact-checked” the president saying the economic growth was “strong” but NOT “amazing.”

These are the same hacks who censor conservative content on Facebook!

What complete hacks.

