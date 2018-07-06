Pope Francis Says Christians Should Visit Mosques and Praise Allah

Christians around the world should visit mosques and praise Allah, according to Pope Francis who led by example on his visit to Istanbul by entering the Blue Mosque, taking off his shoes, facing Mecca, and praising the Muslim god.

According to Reuters:

Francis took off his shoes as he entered the huge mosque, before bowing his head in prayer for several minutes, facing Mecca and standing next to Istanbul’s Grand Mufti Rahmi Yaran, in what a Vatican spokesman described as a joint “moment of silent adoration” of God.

Several hundred people, many of them tourists, watched from behind police barriers as the pope then walked to the nearby Aya Sofya museum, once the Christian church Hagia Sophia.

Many observers were stunned that Pope Francis chose the Turkish capital as the location of his first prayer to Allah.

Istanbul was a center of Christendom until it was seized by the Ottoman Empire and claimed for Islam in 1453. The Hagia Sophia, the holy church of the Eastern Orthodox Church, was ransacked, it’s holy icons and crosses removed, and the sultan, Mehmet II, had an imam hold prayers to Allah inside the church.

Fast forward a few centuries and the pope himself has submitted to Islam and offered the same prayers in Istanbul that Mehmet II ordered an imam to hold in order to ritually cleanse the city of Christianity.

Pope Francis also shocked Catholics around the world by holding an Islamic prayer and Quran recital in the Vatican last year.

Christians have pointed out that the pope’s decision to declare the Bible and the Quran the same and allow Islamic prayer in the Vatican directly contradicts Biblical teaching.

“Jesus said to him, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me. If you know me, then you will also know my Father.” John 14: 6-7

However it’s far from the first time Pope Francis has directly contradicted traditional Christian theology.

Early last year the pope was been caught on radio attempting to steer his flock away from Jesus Christ, telling listeners that “Jesus turned into Satan”.

Accusing Jesus of “debasing himself up to the point of totally annihilating himself”, Pope Francis spread Satanic doctrine further when he said that Jesus Christ “made himself the devil, the serpent, for us,” according to L’Osservatore Romano, the daily newspaper of the Vatican.

Months later, Pope Francis told a congregation of his followers in St. Peter’s Square that “Having a personal relationship with Jesus is dangerous and very harmful,” raising fears that he is the false prophet foretold in holy scripture and prophecy.

The Catholic Church, under liberal Pope Francis, is taking another terrible U-turn. Allowing the worship of another god under the guise of “liberal tolerance” directly contradicts the Christian God’s word.

But close observers of the liberal pope will not be surprised by his latest anti-Christian antics. After all, this is the pope who was called for a “one world government” and “political authority” and said that Americans should be ruled by a world government “as soon as possible, for their own good.”

Pope Francis is determined to steer his flock away from Jesus Christ. The pontiff who prayed to Allah, then held Islamic prayers in the Vatican, and later warned his followers not to enter into a personal relationship with Jesus, is ravenous wolf disguised as a shepherd.

The jesuit Pope is a leading player in the plot to usher in a New World Order, determined to mislead his flock while serving the global cabal.