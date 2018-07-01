Pope Francis Demands US ‘Close Prisons’ and ‘Open Borders’

Pope Francis has ordered the United States to close prisons and open borders, and has sent a delegation of Vatican cardinals and bishops the Mexican border to “inspect child detention facilities and offer a physical sign of solidarity with migrants and refugees.”

The Vatican delegation will perform a Mass at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Sunday, according to reports, before embarking on a political campaign designed to use the recent child refugee controversy to promote the globalist ideology of open borders.

While the child separation policy was in effect during both the Bush and Obama administrations, an uproar from members of both political parties bought the issue to the president’s attention. On June 20 he signed an Executive Order which halted the practice.

However it is Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” deterrence policy aimed at reducing the number of illegal immigrants seeking to come to the United States that has angered Pope Francis, who has emerged as the world’s leading activist for globalist causes including open borders.

It’s not the first time Pope Francis has called for open borders in the United States. Last month he urged authorities to take in as many refugees as they can, and provided the examples of Germany and Sweden as models for the U.S. to follow.

These inflammatory statements are merely the latest in a lengthy series of disturbing announcements by the jesuit Pope and have renewed fears that he is the false prophet warned about in holy scripture and prophecy.

In July last year Pope Francis told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica that the United States of America has “a distorted vision of the world” and Americans must be ruled by a world government, as soon as possible, “for their own good.”

The week before the Pope also called for “a one world government” and “political authority”, arguing that the creation of a one world government is needed to combat major issues such as “climate change.”

In February 2016, Francis visited Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, and celebrated Mass at the border and instructed the U.S. to open its borders and hearts, before comparing Americans to “Ninevites.“

The Book of Jonah depicts Nineveh as a wicked city worthy of destruction.

“Let us together ask our God for the gift of conversion, the gift of tears, let us ask him to give us open hearts like the Ninevites, open to his call heard in the suffering faces of countless men and women,” the Pope ordered.

The globalization movement cannot be underestimated. It is the process of transitioning the world into a single state ruled by a global government while eroding the rights of the individual and taking away our freedoms. World religious leaders, led by the increasingly anti-Christian Pope Francis, are playing a leading role in this great deception.