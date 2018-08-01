Portland School Allows Controversial ‘Pedophiles Are People’ Sign

A primary school in Portland has come under fire after allowing a ‘Pedophiles are People’ advertisement to be posted near the school grounds.

The poster reads, “Pedophiles are people too,” and was left in full view of children and parents at the Willamette Primary School.

It wasn’t until news outlets and social media commentators began reporting on the sign, that locals took the poster down.

Katu.com reports: One thing that struck us, and people on social media, was that the background looked like a gay pride flag.

We spoke to folks at the Q center in Portland.

“It’s just very clear that this message was meant to stigmatize and stereotype LGBTQ people,” said Cameron Whitten, Q Center executive director. “

At a time when we are facing homophobia, transphobia, it is not helpful for these kinds of harmful messages to be disseminated out.”

Neighbors told KATU they took the sign down.