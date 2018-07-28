Every President In Last 54 Years Had Same ‘Advisor’ – Except JFK & Trump

For the past 54 years, one man has served as a prime example of how a shadowy group of obscenely wealthy globalists control the world from behind the scenes. Henry Kissinger, a protege of David Rockefeller, is the most public face of this shadowy group, having “advised” the last 10 US presidents, regardless of their political party.

People who understand the left-right paradigm is a false dichotomy often cite the fact that the same oligarchical power players pay both sides, despite the complexity of different power cliques and alliances that we don’t always get to see.

But for people who won’t believe it, what evidence will you show them? If they’re determined to not understand there’s nothing anyone can do, but if someone cares to understand, here is one of the most solid pieces of evidence to cite.

Cite this when trying to show people the left-right paradigm is false: Henry Kissinger has advised the last 10 presidents, for 54 years, while also advising prominent foreign leaders including Tony Blair, Angela Merkel, and Emmanuel Macron. Kissinger is the middleman from a different level of the elite, working with the politicians who get what they want done.

Who was the last president to not be advised by Kissinger? John F. Kennedy. I don’t know the story to why that is, we can only imagine.

Other people of influence who have come close to the presidential office are uncomfortably close to Henry Kissinger.

So far President Trump, like JFK, appears to have limited his exposure to Henry Kissinger.

Here is Henry Kissinger with every last US president for the past 54 years.

Kissinger and Barack Obama

Barack Obama’s administration gave Kissinger a distinguishment award a couple years ago. Obama has met with Kissinger on multiple occasions, and even the mainstream has no problem recognizing this in some cases. According to the Daily Kos:

“If you measure “public service” as being responsible for more deaths than any other living American in the effort to spread the influence of American empire over the globe, Kissinger was surely deserving.

It is not news that Kissinger has been embraced by this White House. The Obama administration use of this criminal has been open since the first days of the Obama presidency. The Kissinger issue, if I may call it that, surfaced again during the Clinton-Sanders debates, when Sanders decried Clinton’s reliance on the advice and counseling of Kissinger.”

Kissinger and George W. Bush

George Bush and his father both worked with Kissinger like all the other presidents. Bush put Kissinger on the committee to investigate 9/11: we all know how suspicious that sounds.

Kissinger with Bill Clinton

Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton are both very close with Henry Kissinger, and it was the same way during Clinton’s administration. Some financial ties can be found between Kissinger and Bill Clinton. According to Wikipedia:

“In 1982, with the help of a loan from the international banking firm of E.M. Warburg, Pincus and Company, Kissinger founded a consulting firm, Kissinger Associates, and is a partner in affiliate Kissinger McLarty Associates with Mack McLarty, former chief of staff to President Bill Clinton. He also serves on the board of directors of Hollinger International, a Chicago-based newspaper group, and as of March 1999, was a director of Gulfstream Aerospace.”

Kissinger with George H.W. Bush

George H.W. Bush has said a few negative things about Kissinger since his time in office, but his influence was nonetheless fully present in his administration. Both of them are members of the Council on Foreign Relations and the Bohemian Club at the occult Northern California Bohemian Grove.

Kissinger with Ronald Reagan

This is Henry Kissinger in the residence of Ronald Reagan, having a very intimate meeting. While being a consultant for Goldman Sachs and a power player financially during the 1980’s, Reagan appointed Henry Kissinger to be a member of the President’s Foreign Intelligence Advisory Board.

During all this in the 1980’s, Kissinger was quietly building up his power even further. According to Democratic Underground:

“Kissinger founded the New York-based consulting firm Kissinger Associates in 1982, a year before accepting the position as head of the National Bipartisan Commission on Central America. And, beginning in 1986, Kissinger Associates became entangled with the infamous Bank of Credit and Commerce International (BCCI).

BCCI was a Pakistani-managed, Middle East-financed bank with branches in 70 countries. In a nutshell, BCCI’s purpose was “stealing very large amounts of money and using it for a multitude of illegal purposes, perverting governments, corrupting politicians, corrupting regulators, corrupting bank regulators,” according to Wall Street Journal reporter Peter Truell.

In 1986-1989, BCCI initiated a series of contacts with Kissinger Associates. Over several months, representatives of BCCI and representatives of Kissinger Associates explored the possibilities for joint projects. Following BCCI’s indictment in 1988, representatives continued to meet to discuss how Kissinger Associates might help BCCI respond to the indictment. Kissinger ended these discussions in 1989, according to Kissinger.”

Kissinger with Jimmy Carter

Even before Carter became president, articles were being written about his communication with Henry Kissinger. According to a 1976 New York Times article:

“Former Governor Jimmy Carter, fleshing out his key theme of promoting closer cooperation among industrial democracies, invited comparison yesterday with Secretary of Slate Henry

A. Kissinger. to emphasize his News promise of an open Analysis administration, Mr. Carter moved step closer to making the Secretary a campaign issue. Without citing Mr. Kissinger by name, he referred to a “secretive ‘Lone Range:’ foreign policy.””

Kissinger with Gerald Ford

Gerald Ford became president after Nixon’s administration started to fall apart, and Kissinger was of course Secretary of State during Nixon’s administration.

Guess who got in as Vice President after Gerald got in, and Nixon got out? A well connected, powerful Rockefeller named Nelson Rockefeller. He was David Rockefeller’s brother.

Kissinger always represented the Rockefeller agenda in his moves, and way back in the mid 1970’s, he got the brother of David Rockefeller in as the Vice President of the United States.

Kissinger with Richard Nixon

It’s obvious that Kissinger would be photographed with Nixon, being his Secretary of State. What people may not know, is some of the atrocious things that happened as a result of Kissinger’s decisions. According to Democratic Underground:

“Let’s not forget that Kissinger and Nixon were responsible for widening the Vietnam War into Cambodia.

Let’s not forget the covert actions that led to the overthrow of socialist President Salvador Allende of Chile and the ascension of the oppressive Augusto Pinochet.

Let’s not forget East Timor. During a state visit to Jakarta in 1975, Kissinger gave a “green light” to the Indonesian dictator Suharto to invade East Timor. Less than a day after Kissinger and President Gerald Ford left Jakarta, Suharto’s troops began their assault. According to Christopher Hitchens, a quarter of a million Timorese died as a result of the occupation by Indonesia.

Kissinger left government service at the end of the Ford Administration, but was called upon by Ronald Reagan in 1983 to head the National Bipartisan Commission on Central America, just in time for the Iran-Contra scheme. From 1984-1990 he served as a member of the President’s Foreign Intelligence Advisory Board.”

Kissinger with Lyndon B. Johnson

When John F. Kennedy was assassinated, who immediately became president and held that position until nearly the end of the 1960’s? Lyndon B. Johnson, who opened the gates for Kissinger to enter the political arena.

The story here is much more than can fit into this article. A little bit of research will bring you a long way.

Henry Kissinger with David Rockefeller

This is the type of man who Henry Kissinger truly worked for. He got David’s brother Nelson in as Vice President (or at least had a significant influence on that), and he has been tapped into the agenda of these people for his entire life following that era.

In conclusion, always remember to look for the higher echelons of power, beyond the fake left-right paradigm.

They claim Henry Kissinger is a Republican, yet he’s close to Barack Obama and the Clintons. The point is, don’t trust the left or the right and look higher up the ladder. You’ll find people like this, and they are tapped into the real elite who prefer to stay out of the public spotlight.