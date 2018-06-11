President Assad: The US, UK & France Are Responsible For The Bloodshed In Syria

Syrian President Bashar Assad has accused the West of supporting the war and the terrorists from the very beginning with the hope of ousting him from power



He said US, the UK and France supported the terrorists in Syria and are responsible for the bloodshed in his country.

His comments were made in response to Western claims that he had been attacking his own people with chemical weapons.

RT reports: “It doesn’t even hold together – this narrative,” Assad told Mail on Sunday, talking about the accusations that he was behind the chemical attacks against civilians on Syrian soil and other repressions. He added that the war against the terrorists has been underway for seven years and he has been in charge of the country all this time because “this president… has support of his own people. How could he have the support, while he’s killing the same people?”

“That’s’ why are advancing. We can’t make those advancements just because we have Russian and Iranian support. They can substitute the popular support,” he explained in English.

The terrorists, whom the Syrian military is fighting with the help of its allies, are “supported by the British government, the French government and the American [government] and their puppets whether in Europe or in our region.”

During the conflict, the West backed the so-called “moderate opposition” units in Syria, that, on many occasions, were almost impossible to distinguish from the jihadist groups. It was used by Islamic State and Al-Qaeda-affiliated Jabhat al-Nusra to get possession of an abundance of US and British-made arms, which they used against the government and population.

On several occasions, the US-led coalition carried out strikes against Syrian government forces, which were claimed to have been carried out by mistake, but they were swiftly exploited by the terrorists. Both Damascus and Moscow have been accusing the West of working in coordination with the terrorists in pursuit of their announced task of removing Assad from power.

“It’s not the role of the West to tell us, who’s responsible in Syria. He interfered in sovereign country and is responsible of the killing in our country regardless of his narrative and his lies,” the Syrian leader said.

“The West supported the war from the very beginning and he supported the terrorists, who started exploding everywhere and killing everyone and beheading [people]. The West supported Al-Qaeda.”

Assad was also questioned about Moscow’s important role in the Syrian conflict, with the British paper’s reporter asking: “Does Russia now make your decisions?”

“Russia is fighting for the international law and part of this international law [is] the sovereignty of different countries… Syria is one of them. Their values isn’t about interference or dictate… We’ve had good relations with Russia for nearly seven decades now. They neve, during our relations, tried to dictate, even if there’s differences,” he replied.

“The only decision about what’s going on in Syria and what’s going to happen – it’s the Syrian decision,” the president concluded.

The Russian Air Force was first dispatched to Syria back in September 2015 on the official request of Damascus. The successful bombing campaign against the terrorists has helped reverse the military situation on the ground and paved the way for the advances of government forces, while the establishment of de-escalation zone has led to most of the Syrian territory currently being liberated.