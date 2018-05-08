President Rouhani Says Iran Will Stay In JCPOA, US withdrawal Illegal

Donald Trump has announced that the US is pulling out of the 2015 nuclear deal and has vowed the highest level of sanctions on Iran.

He threatened that Tehran would have “bigger problems than it has ever had before” if it develops nuclear weapons.

He said “Today’s action sends a critical message: the US no longer makes empty threats. When I make promises, I keep them”

In response the Iranian president, Hassan Rouhani said that Trump’s decision was illegal, illegitimate and in violation of international agreements. He stressed that Tehran has always complied to its commitments to the JCPOA.

RT reports: Rouhani said that Iran has always complied with the nuclear deal and is going to stay in the accord despite the US pullout. The Iranian Foreign Ministry was instructed to hold talks on the nuclear deal with the EU, Russia and China within the next few weeks.

The President called Trump’s decision to quit the agreement “a historic experience for Iran,” adding that Washington had never fulfilled its commitment as part of the 2015 international agreement.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump announced that Washington will “withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal” and that sanctions will be imposed against Tehran. The US President argued that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) didn’t prevent Iran from enriching uranium and would’ve caused a nuclear arms race in the Middle East.

The JCPOA deal, signed by Iran and P5+1 powers (China, France, Russia, UK, US, plus Germany) and the EU in 2015, saw international sanctions on Tehran lifted in exchange for Iran curbing its controversial nuclear program. Trump pulled the US from the accord despite the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirming Tehran’s compliance with the deal on numerous occasions and attempts by France, Germany and other EU nations to talk him out of the decision.