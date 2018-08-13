President Trump: Strzok Firing Paves Way For New Hillary Investigation

President Trump has called for a new Hillary Clinton investigation following the firing of former FBI agent Peter Strzok on Monday.

“Just fired Agent Strzok, formerly of the FBI, was in charge of the Crooked Hillary Clinton sham investigation. It was a total fraud on the American public and should be properly redone!” Trump tweeted.

The firing of the disgraced agent paves the way for the bureau to justify a fresh new investigation into Hillary’s misuse of a private email server, due to the fact that Strzok, who headed the previous investigation, showed clear bias favoring Hillary when he was in charge.

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: The call for a new investigation into failed presidential candidate Hillary R. Clinton’s email servers, on which classified documents were found, came just minutes after Trump questioned whether the bogus Russian “collusion” investigation will be dropped.

“Agent Peter Strzok was just fired from the FBI – finally. The list of bad players in the FBI & DOJ gets longer & longer. Based on the fact that Strzok was in charge of the Witch Hunt, will it be dropped? It is a total Hoax. No Collusion, No Obstruction – I just fight back!” he said.

According to Fox, Strzok was fired over anti-Trump text messages that surfaced after a Department of Justice inspector general’s report into the handling of the Clinton investigation was released in June.

“FBI official Peter Strzok, who played a lead role in both the Russian meddling and Hillary Clinton email probes but became a political lightning rod after the revelation of anti-Trump text messages, has been fired,” the report said.

Interestingly, Strzok was fired even though the report officially concluded that there was “no bias” during the investigation.

“The IG ultimately found no evidence that the bias among the several FBI agents impacted prosecutorial decisions in the Clinton email probe,” Fox wrote. “But Republicans have repeatedly raised concerns that anti-Trump bias played a role in the start of the investigation into Russian meddling and potential collusion with Trump associates in 2016.”