Putin Slams Mueller: No Proof Russia Meddled In U.S. Election

July 16, 2018 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, World 0

Putin slams Mueller, says there is no proof Russia meddled in the US election

Russia did not meddle in the 2016 U.S. election and Special Counsel Robert Mueller has no proof that it did, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Once again, President Trump mentioned issue of the so-called interference of Russia with the American elections,” Putin said Monday during a press conference in Helsinki.

Infowars.com reports: “I had to reiterate things I said several times, including during our personal contacts, that the Russian state has never interfered and is not going to interfere in internal American affairs, including election process.”

Putin went on to say that no collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia ever took place.

“Could you name a single fact that definitively proves collusion?” he said. “This is nonsense. There’s no evidence when it comes to the actual facts, we have to be guided by facts not by rumors.”

Trump also echoed the sentiment, slamming FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

“The probe is a disaster for our country… there was no collusion at all,” Trump said.

“We ran a brilliant campaign and that’s why I am President.”

When also asked if he wanted Trump to become the U.S. president, Putin responded, “Yes I did, because he was the one who wanted to normalize relations with Russia.”

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)