R. Kelly’s Family Claim He Raped and Impregnated 14-Yr-Old Cousin

R.Kelly raped and impregnated his 14-year-old cousin, according to members of his family who have begun the process of coming clean about the “sickening” extent of the R&B star’s criminality and pedophilia.

Carey “Killa” Kelly, the younger brother of the shamed star, says that after the loss of their mother, Joanne Kelly, the death of Kelly’s underage lover, the late R&B star Aaliyah, and his 2008 acquittal on child pornography charges, R.Kelly to spiral out of control.

According to Carey Kelly, this descent into the abyss, culminated with R.Kelly becoming a full-blown pedophile who even raped and impregnated his own flesh and blood.

Carey Kelly recollected one incident when he came to physical blows with R. Kelly after confronting him about pursuing underage girls, including his underage cousin.

“I wasn’t condoning [his pedophilia],” Carey said, though he did acknowledge that Kelly might have been seeking help for his pedophilic behavior.

These recent allegations add to the extremely long list of other allegations that are very disturbing nature.

August 31, 1994: 27-year-old Kelly marries 15-year-old Aaliyah

While Aaliyah’s age is listed as 18 on the falsified marriage certificate, she is underage when she secretly marries the R&B singer at a Sheraton Gateway Suites in Chicago. Neither person ever admits to being married, and just months after the ceremony, the marriage is annulled.

December 2000: The Chicago Sun-Times publishes first major investigation into R. Kelly’s alleged sex crimes

In December 1996, Kelly is sued by an aspiring singer named Tiffany Hawkins, who alleges that he “engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct” with her when she was 15 and he was 24. The R&B singer claims that Hawkins was spreading “false allegations,” after which he countersues her, but he later settles the initial lawsuit for an undisclosed amount of money. This investigation is first reported by Jim DeRogatis, who has doggedly investigated Kelly’s alleged behavior for decades.

January 2001: DeRogatis receives first Kelly sex tape from an anonymous source

Because editors at the Sun-Times worry that the woman in the video could be underage, they turn the tape over to Chicago police. DeRogatis later receives another sex tape of the singer having sex with a girl who is alleged to be 14, after which Kelly is indicted on multiple child-pornography charges. In 2008, Kelly is found not guilty on all counts.

August 2001: Tracy Sampson sues Kelly for allegedly having sex with her when she was 17

In the lawsuit, obtained by Chicago public radio station WBEZ, the woman claims, “I was coerced into receiving oral sex from a girl I did not want to have sex with. I was often treated as his personal sex object and cast aside. He would tell me to come to his studio and have sex with him, then tell me to go. He often tried to control every aspect of my life including who I would see and where I would go.” Kelly reached an undisclosed deal with Sampson in March 2002.

April 29, 2002: Patrice Jones sues Kelly

Jones, who says she first had sex with Kelly when she was 16, claims he also coerced her into having an abortion. While MTV reports that Kelly’s lawyers planned to fight this case in court, the singer later settles out of court.

May 24, 2002: Montina Woods Sues Kelly

July 17, 2017: BuzzFeed publishes explosive investigation about Kelly’s alleged sex cult

October 23, 2017: Kitti Jones speaks out about alleged abuse

April 16, 2018: Woman accuses Kelly of intentionally giving her an STD

The full list can be seen here with continued descriptions of the incidents.

With all these warning signs, why hasn’t more been done to protect vulnerable girls from this predator?