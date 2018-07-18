Rand Paul: Only Person Who Colluded With Russia Was Hillary Clinton

Senator Rand Paul has slammed the mainstream media’s double-standard surrounding baseless Russian-collusion allegations against Trump, saying the “only person” we know who “colluded with Russia” was Hillary Clinton.

Speaking with Fox News, Rand Paul blasted the left’s obsession with Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, adding that Mueller’s year-long witch-hunt has so far yielded zero evidence against Trump.

Hannity.com reports: “The president sees the Mueller investigation. He sees all these accusations from partisan Democrats, Hillary Clinton, saying ‘Oh, he colluded with the Russians,” Rand said.

“The only people who we actually know colluded with the Russians were Hillary Clinton who paid a British agent who paid Russians for information for the dossier.”