Red Tsunami: Over 12,000 Voters Change Party Affiliation In Wyoming

A red tsunami is rising! Over 12,000 voters in Wyoming have changed party affiliation to Republican, just weeks before the midterms.

As we reported earlier this week, early ballots show an unprecedented increase in voting in favor of Republicans.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Early balloting shows that Democrats are a little less than their 2016 early returns which is expected. The bigger news is that Republicans are ahead of their 2016 early ballot pace!

Wyoming has seen over 12,000 voters change party affiliation in the weeks before the 2018 primary election. 90% of the them changed their party affiliation to Republican.

The Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office today released data on the number of persons who changed their party affiliation on their voter registration in the weeks before or on the date of the 2018 Primary Election – August 21st.

12,509 persons in total changed their party affiliation between July 6th and September 20th:

6,057 Democrats changed and registered as Republicans;

4,355 Unaffiliated persons changed and registered as Republicans;

744 Unaffiliated persons changed and registered as Democrats;

477 members of the Constitution and Libertarian parties changed and registered as Republicans;

430 Republicans changed and registered as Democrats; and

296 persons of various parties changed and registered as Unaffiliated.

Of those 12,509 persons who changed their party affiliation, 701 subsequently changed their party affiliation again and re-registered back to their original 2018 party affiliation.

A person is allowed under Wyoming law to change their party registration. Party changes are entered into Wyoming’s voter registration system by county clerks and their staff. County clerks have until 30 days after an election to enter registration changes into the statewide database.

On June 23, 2018, we reported that the 2018 Mid-terms would be a referendum on government corruption and because of this President Trump and the Republicans would win big. This was before Democrats made up trumped up charges against a good man – Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

After promoting violence, lies and sick attacks for the past 2 years Democrats deserve to lose and lose big.