Reddit Bans Pro-Trump Subreddit Amid Conservative Purge

Reddit has banned the second largest pro-Trump subreddit, The Great Awakening, amid a massive purge of Trump supporters by Big Tech.

Reddit moderators confirmed to investigative journalist Patrick Howley that “The Great Awakening” was banned Tuesday night at 11:45 PM.

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: The Great Awakening subreddit served as an informal platform for followers of the Q Anon movement, as well as for other independent researchers.

Top Reddit moderators have provided Big League Politics with information showing that left-wing operatives including an employee of CBS have been involved in posing as Trump supporters to post offensive anonymous content on Reddit in order to get pro-Trump subreddits flagged. BLP will be rolling out that information today as this censorship purge goes into high gear.

The CBS employee has been identified by top Reddit moderators as Gary Phillips, who serves as digital media administrator for CBS Studios International in Los Angeles.

Phillips runs a private subreddit in which he makes clear his liberal ideology, and plans his covert actions against Trump subreddits according to copious information reviewed by the editorial staff.

Reddit has banned the second-largest pro-President Trump subreddit, The Great Awakening, as tech platforms increasingly ban Trump-supporting and conservative forums.

Top Reddit moderators made Big League Politics aware of the fact that “The Great Awakening” was banned Tuesday night at 11:45 PM. The subreddit has been down all day.

The Great Awakening subreddit served as an informal platform for followers of the Q Anon movement, as well as for other independent researchers.

Top Reddit moderators have provided Big League Politics with information showing that left-wing operatives including an employee of CBS have been involved in posing as Trump supporters to post offensive anonymous content on Reddit in order to get pro-Trump subreddits flagged. BLP will be rolling out that information today as this censorship purge goes into high gear.

The CBS employee has been identified by top Reddit moderators as Gary Phillips, who serves as digital media administrator for CBS Studios International in Los Angeles.

Phillips runs a private subreddit in which he makes clear his liberal ideology, and plans his covert actions against Trump subreddits according to copious information reviewed by the editorial staff.

More than 30 covert left-wing actors have been identified coordinating with Phillips, including activists linked to Media Matters and the ACLU.

Here is Phillips’ subreddit. https://www.reddit.com/r/garyp714

“His comments will instantly shoot up to +15 while whoever he replies to will be downvoted,” said a source.